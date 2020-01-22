Anacortes police assisted several residents and motorists for whom the snow created havoc.
On Wednesday, Jan. 15, officers assisted several motorists whose vehicles became stuck in snow, including an Oak Harbor woman who was headed home from work. Officers and others in the area got the vehicle moved off the roadway and provided the woman a courtesy ride to a local motel.
Also that day, an officer was made aware of an elderly woman who was out of necessary medication. A caregiver was unable to make it to the woman’s home because of inclement weather, so the officer delivered the needed medications.
The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 163 dispatches between Jan. 13-20. Here are some of the calls:
Friday, Jan. 10
• A 73-year-old Anacortes man was arrested on suspicion of DUI a little after 6 p.m. on Commercial Avenue. An officer investigating a report of an erratically driven SUV heading toward Anacortes found the vehicle and followed it for several blocks. The SUV was seen swerving within its lane and driving at inconsistent speeds. The vehicle pulled into a retail parking lot and the officer parked nearby, then contacted the driver as he exited the car. When asked for his license and registration, the man went back into his car and attempted to conceal a glass of wine in the console. A voluntary breath sample showed the driver was twice the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle. He was taken into custody and later given a courtesy ride home.
Saturday, Jan. 11
• A local 20-year-old man was given a $553 ticket for not carrying insurance on his vehicle after he rear-ended a vehicle stopped in front of him at a stop sign on Kansas Avenue. The rear-ended vehicle sustained reportable damage. No one was injured.
• Officers took a report of a man in his 30s throwing items into the road. An officer contacted an intoxicated male in the area, but he denied throwing items into the road and declined the officer’s offer of a ride home.
Sunday, Jan. 12
• A hardware store employee contacted police to request that a woman be trespassed from the store after she had been yelling in the store and had to be escorted out by a staff member. Officers found the 49-year-old Mount Vernon woman near the building. She was issued a 12-month trespass notice.
Monday, Jan. 13
• A resident of Q Avenue reported that her vehicle’s windshield was broken. The vehicle was parked by her apartment when it sustained the damage, sometime around midnight.
• A pickup mirror worth $500 was broken in a hit-and-run collision while the pickup was parked on 22nd Street. There was no evidence of the at-fault vehicle at the scene.
• A K Avenue resident called police to report that someone tried unsuccessfully to force entry into her garage. Damage was estimated at $200.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
• A man parked his pickup in the marina parking lot on Q Avenue sometime around Thanksgiving and recently discovered that someone broke the rear window of the cab to access the vehicle. Items were moved, but nothing was missing.
• Nearly $1,000 in jewelry and electronics was stolen in a vehicle burglary in the 1700 block of 37th Street sometime in the early morning hours. Two packages were also allegedly stolen from the vehicle owner’s mailbox.
• A passerby noticed an SUV parked at Storvik Park with its alarm going off, so she called 911 to request that an officer check on the vehicle. An officer spoke with the vehicle owner, who said he lost his keys in the snow and spent two hours looking for them to no avail. The officer stood by until a friend came to pick him up.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
• An officer was made aware of a vehicle in the ditch near Reservation Road just before 4 a.m. The officer contacted the owner, who stated that his vehicle slid into the ditch after he pulled another vehicle out. The vehicle owner said he was on his way to get another vehicle to retrieve his vehicle.
• Anacortes Parks & Recreation staff turned in a pair of Lee jeans with tags on them that were left in the restroom on R Avenue. Police could not determine who the jeans belong to or if they were stolen, so they were set aside to be donated to a local charity.
• A local man called police to report that an SUV belonging to his father-in-law was damaged in a hit-and-run collision at a local grocery store that morning. Photos of the damage were logged as evidence.
— Anacortes Police Department
