The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 163 dispatches from Jan. 6-13. Here are some of them:
Saturday, Jan. 4
• A local 51-year-old man was arrested at a laundromat by police responding to a report of man and woman arguing. Investigation revealed that no crime was committed, but a routine check of the male revealed he had warrants for contempt of court, possession of drug paraphernalia and malicious mischief. He was transported to county jail.
• A green 1995 Ford F150 was reported stolen from the 700 block of Seafarers Way. The owner told police he had left the keys in the ignition while working on his boat nearby.
• The driver of a Ford F250 was arrested for driving while license suspended. An officer saw him driving the truck on Highway 20 with taillights that were not working properly. The officer pulled the vehicle over on R Avenue and arrested the driver without incident after discovering his license was suspended. He was later released with a copy of his citation.
• A local woman reported she received a notice from her bank that someone possibly duplicated her debit card and was accessing funds from another state. She was advised to monitor her accounts.
• A man wanted on numerous misdemeanor and felony warrants fled from police, jumping several fences and fleeing into a heavily wooded area before he was captured. Officers from surrounding agencies responded and set up containment to capture him. A Whatcom County sheriff’s deputy and his K9 partner, Jag, went to the scene. Jag tracked the suspect over several fences, through a thick wooded area and a grassy marsh, and to a shed where the suspect — a local 41-year-old — was found. The man was taken into custody and booked into the Skagit County jail. Officers from Swinomish Police, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office assisted Anacortes police.
Sunday, Jan. 5
• Officers were dispatched to a gas station on Commercial Avenue on a report of a fight. A pedestrian was nearly struck by a vehicle, and a brief verbal exchange occurred. Officers determined the pedestrian, a 29-year-old man from Mount Vernon, had three arrest warrants. He was taken into custody and transported to jail.
Monday, Jan. 6
• Anacortes Parks staff contacted police for the removal of a camper who no longer had a paid spot at Washington Park. A local 24-year old woman was arrested for having a suspended license. She was cited and released. She and others with her agreed to leave the area as requested.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
• An Anacortes High School student told the school resource officer that sometime over winter break, someone broke into his car and stole some loose change and his backpack, which contained several items, including a school-issued HP laptop worth about $750.
• A corporal went to the scene of a vehicle collision near 18th Street and Commercial Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. A witness said a van was swerving just before it crashed into the rear of a sedan. The van driver told officers that he had been on his phone and did not know how he struck the sedan. Officers noted the smell of alcohol coming from the 31-year-old driver’s breath. Medics transported him to the hospital for further care, and he was later cited for DUI and released to a sober adult.
• A local woman reported that the front and rear license plates were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked in the area of K Avenue and Sixth Street.
• A Cherry Lane resident called police to report that someone stole a $50 package containing make-up from her porch around Jan. 4. • A 31-year-old woman from Eastsound was stopped on Highway 20 because the brake lights on her vehicle were not working. She was given a warning, but the officer questioned the passenger about a black zippered pouch that he placed in a hidden compartment of the vehicle as the officer approached. The driver and passenger voluntarily turned the pouch over to the officer, who found illicit drugs therein. The driver faces possible charges.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
• A local man seen on on 24th Street was taken into custody on a Department of Corrections warrant. He was found to be in possession of possible heroin. The suspect said he didn’t think the substance was his because he hadn’t worn those pants in a while. The man was turned over to a Corrections officer and faces possible charges for possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
Thursday, Jan. 9
• A car parked in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue was allegedly burglarized and a purse stolen.
• A local woman told police a scammer called her stating that they were from the Sheriff’s Office and that she owed $10,000 bail, payable by gift cards. The woman complied with the request and called the fraud suspect with the numbers on the back of several cards she purchased. The woman was working with the company that issued the cards to determine if the charges could be reversed.
— Anacortes Police Department
