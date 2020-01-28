The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 116 dispatches from Jan. 22-27. Here are some of the responses from around that period:
Saturday, Jan. 18
• A food truck representative reported that a $70 propane tank was stolen from the truck sometime in the middle of the month while it was parked on Q Avenue.
• A local 28-year-old man faces theft charges as a result of an investigation revealing that he stole two cans of alcoholic beverages from a local convenience store. When interviewed, the man reportedly said he stole the alcoholic beverages because he didn’t have any money.
• Someone called 911 at 10:40 p.m. to report that a teen male had fallen on the 2200 block of Commercial Avenue and was bleeding from his mouth. The first officer on the scene observed a male attempting to flee the area on foot. The officer drove a short distance and found a young male who was bleeding, lying on the grass. The officer told the teen to stay where he was, but he attempted to stand up and fell over. The teen was speaking unintelligibly and seemed to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the police report. An ambulance transported the teen to the hospital to be evaluated. The next morning, officers went to the hospital to take the teen into custody and transport him to the juvenile detention center for violating the conditions of his release and for being a minor in possession. The teen resisted arrest, was verbally combative and spit into the face of one of the officers, which resulted in an additional charge of third-degree assault.
Sunday, Jan. 19
• A gas theft reportedly occurred sometime during the night of Jan. 18 in the 800 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party told police that about $10 in gas was stolen.
• A 24-year-old Anacortes man was arrested for domestic violence assault and a warrant for a driving charge mid-afternoon. The man’s sister contacted police earlier that day to report a physical altercation with her brother several days prior. The woman showed the investigating officer minor irritation on the arm, where she said her brother grabbed her during the altercation. She said she fled to her room and locked her door because she felt unsafe. Officers went to the brother’s place of residence and arrested him for assault and a warrant for driving while license suspended. He was booked in the Skagit County jail.
Monday, Jan. 20
• Two separate callers in the area of the 800 block of Commercial Avenue called just after midnight to report they heard a possible shotgun blast. Officers found nothing suspicious.
• An officer was following a sedan on Highway 20 at 1:30 a.m. when the vehicle made a quick maneuver to the viewpoint on the side of the road. The officer pulled in behind the sedan, thinking there could be some emergency. The vehicle continued through the parking lot and re-entered the highway. A check on the license plate revealed the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license, so the officer pulled the car over in the area of Highway 20 and R Avenue. The 25-year-old Oak Harbor driver was the registered owner. She was arrested, and a search yielded folded-up tin foil and a small tube commonly used to ingest controlled substances. She was released on the scene with a copy of her citations for driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• A Shelby Court resident called police to report that just after 11 p.m., a male in his 20s or 30s rang the back-door doorbell and said he was there to speak with someone who resided there. He was told that no one wanted to speak with him so he left on foot to the north. Officers responded to check the area but did not find anyone matching the description provided.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
• A resident of the 1300 block of 33rd Street reported that someone entered two of her vehicles overnight, though nothing of value was missing.
Thursday, Jan. 23
• A 48-year-old man was arrested and booked in county jail for violation of a no-contact order. Officers contacted him during the investigation of a possible domestic disturbance at a local motel room. Though the suspect’s significant other told officers that only a verbal dispute occurred, investigation revealed there was an out-of-state protection order in place between the two and that the woman was the protected party.
— Anacortes Police Department
