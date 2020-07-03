An Anacortes teen reported that a man grabbed him in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands around 6 p.m. June 25.
The teen told officers he planned to meet a friend on a trail in the Cranberry Lake area. On his way, the teen noticed a man acting strangely and asked if he needed help. The man grabbed the teen’s wrist and said, “You’re coming with me.”
The teen broke free and ran. The man followed and tried to grab the teen again. As they came upon some adults, the man fled. The teen met up with a friend and walked to get cell reception and call police.
The investigation continued Monday. The man was described as in his mid-20s or early 30s, about 6 feet tall with a slender build with black hooded sweatshirt and dark cargo pants. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 360-428-3211. Refer to APD case number 20-A03996.
Among the 222 dispatches police received from June 21-29:
Saturday, June 20
• A resident complained of barking dogs at a home in the 1100 block of 20th Street. Nobody was home, so an animal complaint notice was left.
• A wallet was found in the 1200 block of 34th Street. The wallet’s owner, who was visiting from out of state and had already left town, arranged for the return of his wallet by mail.
• A caller reported a downed stop sign at the intersection of 14th Street and J Avenue. An officer located the sign, placed a temporary stop sign at the intersection and notified the street department.
• A caller alleged a group of Black Lives Matter protesters were yelling and swearing at motorists around 3:24 p.m. near Oakes Avenue and Glasgow Way. An officer contacted the protesters, whom he described as “pleasant” and who denied yelling or swearing at motorists.
• A 29-year-old Sedro-Woolley man faces charges of operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock, driving with a suspended license, and failing to renew an expired registration. An officer pulled the man over around 4:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Hillcrest Drive after noting several traffic violations. The passenger, a 25-year-old Anacortes man, told the officer they were looking for his cousin and showed the officer his night vision goggles. The officer asked if they were prowling cars, which they denied. The driver was cited and released.
• A 46-year-old Anacortes man called to report damage to the steering column of his vehicle, which was parked on Eighth Street. The man found the plastic panels around the steering column had been removed and the ignition pried apart. He found several screwdrivers and a set of someone else’s keys on the driver’s seat, which officers took as evidence. Damage is estimated at $250.
Sunday, June 21
• Officers were notified of a tent on the Heart Lake trail. The couple there said they didn’t know they couldn’t camp there.
• A man called to advise that on three different dates in recently, someone rang his doorbell around 2 a.m. and then left. An officer told him of the suspected “ding dong ditch” game and to call police if it occurs.
• A vending machine at a local marina was broken open with tools, and its money was taken from inside. The machine is reportedly not repairable, and replacement cost is $500.
• A 66-year-old Anacortes man was trespassed from a local grocery store around 4:45 p.m. after yelling and swearing at staff. A manager first contacted the man when advising him he couldn’t lie in the parking lot. The man stated he had $200 worth of items to return. The manager notified the man that, because of the pandemic, the store was not accepting returns.
• A real estate agent called about a possible burglary at a home that would soon be for sale on Harbor View Place. She arrived at the house and noticed a bathroom window was broken. After talking with multiple involved parties, police determined that the window was broken during a civil dispute regarding the home and its contents.
Monday, June 22
• A 66-year-old Anacortes man faces a charge of criminal trespass after he returned to a local marina after previously being trespassed. The man said he was looking for his sailboat, which was missing. He was reminded he couldn’t be on the property. He was cited and released. His boat was later found adrift and was anchored near Washington Park.
Tuesday, June 23
• An Anacortes man reported that his vehicle, which he’d left idling along Oakes Avenue, was stolen. He was concerned about his dog that was in the vehicle. Officers didn’t find the vehicle that day, but an Oak Harbor police officer reported on June 26 that the vehicle and dog were recovered. The owner was reunited with his truck and four-legged friend.
• An Anacortes man reported an egg had been thrown on his truck sometime overnight in the area of M Avenue and Sixth Street.
• A 30-year-old Anacortes man was trespassed from a business on Skyline Way after he refused to move his vehicle that was blocking equipment and became argumentative with staff.
• A 45-year-old Eastsound woman faces a charge of driving with a suspended license after being stopped for speeding around 12:15 a.m. on 12th Street. She said she was driving to the Washington state ferry terminal to pick up her boyfriend, who has a valid license. She was cited and released.
Wednesday, June 24
• A 71-year-old Anacortes man reported receiving a fraudulent check while trying to sell an item online. The check was in excess of the agreed-on sale price. The man checked with his bank and learned the check was a fraud before attempting to deposit it. There was no monetary loss.
• A 68-year-old Anacortes man reported the theft of a book delivered to his house the previous day on Lindsey Court. A neighbor also found a stack of mail that did not belong to them. The mail was returned to its owners.
Thursday, June 25
• A 66-year-old Anacortes man was cited for criminal trespass after being at a marina where he had previously been served a trespass notice. He was cited for the same crime earlier in the week.
• A 23-year-old man was trespassed from a grocery store after reportedly urinating on the sidewalk in front of the store around 5 a.m.
• A caller reported a bike rack and bicycles were thrown into the water from the Guemes Island Ferry terminal outdoor waiting area on I Avenue. Crew members recovered the bike rack and six bicycles when the tide went out.
• A caller reported a crow stuck in their chimney. The animal control officer, with the assistance of another officer, was able to free the bird and release it outside.
• A 23-year-old man was trespassed from a gas station after refusing to leave. Employees reported the man was in the restroom for about an hour and then remained in the store asking people for help. He was offered a taxi but refused and returned to the restroom, where he remained for another half hour before police were called. The man was provided a courtesy ride to the March’s Point Park and Ride, as requested.
• A business person called to report the theft of a package that occurred in March. He told officers the business was supposed to receive a package and it never arrived. After talking with the delivery company, it was determined the package had been delivered in March. Surveillance video showed a man removing the package after delivery. Estimated loss is $400. The investigation continues.
Friday, June 26
• About $20 in change was reported stolen overnight from a vehicle on West Second Street. The vehicle was locked but the windows were mistakenly left rolled down.
— Anacortes Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.