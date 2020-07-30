Two men were transported to Island Hospital with serious injuries sustained in a vehicle collision on Casino Drive just before midnight July 24.
The collision was under investigation, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
According to the report, a full-size pickup truck traveling east on Casino Drive made a left turn in front of a midsize car in the opposing lane and collided with it.
The 51-year-old driver of the pickup, from Bellingham, was not injured. The 22-year-old driver of the car, from Freeland, was injured as was his passenger, a 22-year-old Bellingham man.
Both vehicles were totalled, State Patrol reported.
The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 182 dispatches July 20-26. Here are some of them.
Saturday, July 18
• An officer checked on a vehicle with an open door at the Mount Erie parking lot. Upon arrival, the officer noticed the car’s open door and several camping and hiking items within, as well as a key fob left in the car. The officer left a note on the car and closed the door. The person who was using the vehicle that day later called back and said he forgot to close the door when he went on a hike. No items were reported missing.
• A blue Mongoose mountain bike was reported stolen sometime between midnight and early morning from a motel on 29th Street. The bike owner said the Mongoose was secured to the bike rack with a chain at the time of the theft.
• A 25-year old Anacortes man was cited for failure to transfer the title of his vehicle within 45 days.
Sunday, July 19
• A 32-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested for domestic violence assault at a hotel on Highway 20. A witness called 911 and reported seeing a male and female chasing one another. On arrival, officers spoke with a woman outside the hotel who said she and her boyfriend had a disagreement so she stepped outside to cool down. Officers also located the male and determined that he had been struck in the head by his girlfriend. The woman was booked in the county jail.
• Someone called police for help after they found an elderly man wandering the downtown area of Commercial Avenue without proper clothing just after midnight. An officer arrived and contacted a relative of the man, who said they were visiting from out of town and the man wandered off. The two were reunited soon after.
• A Haddon Road resident called police to report a neighbor’s sheep got out. When the officer arrived, the issue was being resolved and the sheep were being rounded up. The situation, police reported, went from baa’d to good.
• An unlocked car was reportedly prowled overnight while parked on the 2200 block of 35th Court. The owner reported $400 in electronics had been stolen.
• A 46-year-old Anacortes woman who was reportedly panhandling in a restaurant was served with a trespass notice at the request of the business.
Monday, July 20
• A resident of the 800 block of 22nd Street reported the early morning theft of a $50 delivery from her front porch. The resident had video surveillance showing a female in her 30s or 40s. A copy of the video was publicly distributed by the police department on social media.
• A black Mega Moto mini motorcycle and a black and blue ProGo scooter with a lime green engine were reported stolen from the back of a pickup truck parked in the 900 block of 22nd Street sometime in the late morning or early afternoon. Three days later, a resident reported finding the motorcycle in an inconspicuous area, and officers collected it and returned it. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the scooter or other details can call non-emergency dispatch at 360-428-3211. Reference APD case number 20-A04619.
Tuesday, July 21
• Security at a marina on Q Avenue contacted police to request the removal of a man sleeping in his car on marina property. An officer woke the man, served him with a one-year trespass notice and asked him to leave.
• A 38-year-old Edmonds man was taken into custody for DUI after he failed a field sobriety test and provided a breath sample he was above the legal limit to drive. A patrol sergeant pulled him over after seeing the SUV traveling in an out of its lane as it headed into the city from Highway 20.
• Officers arrested a 30-year-old Anacortes man on multiple warrants, felony drug charges and resisting arrest. Officers saw the man looking over the fence of a residence on 28th Street and, recognizing him, ran a check to see if he had active warrants. Once confirmed, backup officers arrived, and the man ran on foot to the 800 block of 31st Street. He was arrested, taken into custody and booked on seven arrest warrants, including two out of the Anacortes Municipal Court for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and a Skagit County Superior Court warrant for eluding. A search incident to arrest yielded items that will result in new felony drug charges.
Wednesday, July 22
• A woman reported that around 7 p.m., a small terrier bit her young daughter on the leg as they walked on the Tommy Thompson Trail near 30th Street. The woman told police that the man with the dog provided a name that may have been fictitious and a non-working phone number, so she was couldn’t follow up with him about the incident. The woman took a photo of the man and his dog that was shared by police on social media. Anyone with informatio can call the non-emergency dispatch 360-428-3211. Reference case #20-A04693.
Thursday, July 23
• A 46-year-old Anacortes woman was trespassed from a local grocery at the store’s request. The officer who served the trespass notice was told that the woman was aggressively panhandling at the store and not complying with employees’ requests to stop bothering customers.
— Anacortes Police Department
