The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 163 calls from June 29 to July 6. Here are some of them:
Saturday, June 27
• A small sedan parked in the lower Mount Erie parking lot sustained a broken rear window sometime between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. The owner reported there was nothing missing, but the front license plate was partially removed.
• A resident of H Avenue reported that his luxury sedan was struck by another vehicle sometime in the early morning hours, causing significant damage to the front bumper and door panels. The other involved vehicle and driver had not been identified as of Monday.
• Someone reportedly entered an unlocked sedan parked on Longview Avenue sometime between June 26 and noon the following day. The owner called police after noticing dangling wires and a key that was jammed into the ignition.
• An Idaho man reported losing his wallet on Commercial Avenue. A local woman found the wallet and gave it to a police officer. The evidence custodian was able to contact the rightful owner and return the wallet.
• A 73-year-old woman was booked in the Skagit County jail on suspicion of domestic violence assault. Her long-time boyfriend reported that the two went out for drinks and argued. He said he left on his own and when his girlfriend arrived home, the argument turned physical. The girlfriend allegedly slapped him in the face and overturned several items in the home.
Sunday, June 28
• A boat owner called police after discovering that his Mercury 8-hp outboard motor was stolen while his boat was drydocked on T Avenue. The mariner told the investigating officer that the motor was attached to his boat the last time he saw it about five days earlier.
Monday, June 29
• A woman reported that someone attempted to file an unemployment claim using her name. She was given a case number and filed a report using the state’s online reporting system.
• A woman called to speak with the Animal Control officer because she was in the process of moving and could not catch her cat. The officer loaned the woman a live trap.
• A woman notified police that she was working with a lawyer to correct a fraudulent credit card account that was opened in her name. She was unsure who may have opened the account, but was notified by mail that the fraudulent account had a balance of nearly $10,000.
• A skater reported the theft of his longboard at the Anacortes Skate Park. He is not interested in pressing theft charges, but would like to be notified if his gray board with olive green wheels is located.
• An officer was on patrol late at night in the south part of town when he happened upon a hatchback with an inoperable tail light. The 25-year-old Anacortes driver said he was having trouble with the light functioning properly. A routine check revealed that the man’s driver’s license was suspended. He said he was aware of his driving status and, whenever possible, was getting rides to and from work. He was taken into custody, cited and released on scene.
Tuesday, June 30
• A man reported that a family of raccoons was chasing him. The perpetrators reportedly reside in a storm drain in the area of 21st Street and R Avenue. The officer did not respond to the scene, but notified the Animal Control officer in case follow up is required.
• Political signs displayed in two yards on Oakes Avenue were spray painted sometime during the night.
• Officers were dispatched just after midnight to 22nd Street to investigate a report of possible malicious mischief. The first officer on scene observed a sedan in the area that traveled to a nearby street and pulled over. Another officer pulled in behind the car and spoke with a local 21-year-old man who was a passenger in the car. The officer told the passenger he was investigating a report of broken glass in the area. While speaking with the passenger, a glass pipe later determined to contain methamphetamine fell from the man’s pocket. The man quickly grabbed the pipe from the ground, then threw it to the ground causing it to shatter after the officer asked what he had. The man then took off running and did not stop despite officer commands to do so. After a brief struggle, the man was taken into custody. During the ensuing search, officers found heroin and drug paraphernalia. The man was booked in jail on an investigative hold for drug and drug paraphernalia possession, as well as obstructing a law enforcement officer.
• A woman contacted police because she thought she may be the victim of an employment scam that originated outside the country. The woman said she was contacted online regarding a data entry job and, as part of the screening process, was asked to send a photo of her face next to her driver’s license. She was then sent a copy of a check that she was asked to deposit and utilize funds to purchase equipment for the new job. The woman did some online research and determined it was likely a scam. She notified the Employment Security Department, credit bureaus and her financial institutions.
• An officer pulled in behind an SUV at the intersection of Highway 20 and R Avenue and noted that the registration on the vehicle expired in January 2019, so he pulled the car over. A routine check of the driver’s status revealed that her license was suspended, so she was cited on scene for driving while license suspended. She got into the passenger’s seat so a licensed driver could drive the vehicle.
Thursday, July 2
• A 22-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested after a local grocer told police the man stole items from the store. The responding officer recognized the suspect as someone who was trespassed from another store about an hour earlier. He was booked in jail on an existing Department of Corrections warrant.
• A local church employee reported that two parishioners contacted him to report suspicious emails they received. The email asked for $700 worth of gift cards to help cancer patients, and the sender claimed to be the pastor of the church. The emails were determined to be a scam attempt.
Friday, July 3
• A man reported that he was driving his pickup at the intersection of Sixth Street and L Avenue when he was struck by a sedan. The officer interviewed the at-fault driver, who did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance on his vehicle. The 25-year-old at-fault driver was given a ticket for no insurance and cited for driving while license suspended. No one was injured.
— Anacortes Police Department
