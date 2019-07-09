A 38-year-old Idaho man faces a possible DUI charge after rolling his vehicle near Sharpes Corner around 10:40 a.m. Monday, July 1.
Multiple callers reported the silver sports car had been speeding and passing cars before the accident, where the vehicle landed on its top on a nearby bike path. The man walked away from the scene, and officers caught up with him in a parking lot.
Officers noted he appeared to be under the influence. He was transported to the hospital, and staff noted he had been seen twice the same morning due to intoxication and had been advised not to drive.
A State Trooper took over and obtained a warrant for a blood draw.
The Anacortes Police Department responded to several other calls last week, including:
Friday, June 28
• A 59-year-old Anacortes woman called to report a phone scam where the Social Security Administration claimed the police would arrest her if she didn’t respond in 24 hours.
Saturday, June 29
• A 17-year-old Anacortes boy reported a $200 white Specialized 10-speed mountain bike was stolen from the Cap Sante viewpoint around 5 p.m. on the 26th. He forgot his bike lock and left it where he incorrectly thought was safe.
• A 23-year-old Anacortes woman reported her purse was stolen from the area of Thompson Road and Highway 20 around 4 p.m. on June 27. She left her purse on the roof of her car and was gone a few minutes. Her purse was missing when she returned.
• An employee at a business in the 1500 block of Commercial Avenue called police to check on a couple acting suspiciously just before 3 p.m. Officers contacted the 26-year-old man and 33-year-old woman who reported they were trying to charge their phones outside the store. The manager said a customer had reported seeing the couple using drugs. When the manager went out to check on things, a car alarm was going off, which she found suspicious. The manager asked that the couple be trespassed from the business.
• Someone reported finding two rolls of toilet paper smoldering in one of the restrooms at Storvik Park. The caller put water on them and put them out. The caller didn’t see anyone nearby at the time. The restroom was locked until parks employees could refresh it.
Sunday, June 30
• A 14-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy reportedly rode their bicycles through a car wash, making several adult patrons upset. Both boys were escorted out of the business, which made them upset. Officers confirmed no crime was committed, and both were spoken to about riding their bikes in the car wash.
• A caller reported seeing people walking around with flashlights and two suspicious vehicles around 1:20 a.m. in the area of West Second Street and Georgia Place. Officers noticed one parked vehicle had alcohol inside. The registration returned to an 18-year-old Anacortes man. A young man later approached the vehicles, saying he was coming to get his car. The 18-year-old Anacortes man denied drinking, and a portable breath test confirmed he had not. It was confirmed the registered owner of the other vehicle was reportedly at a nearby home. When officers attempted contact, nobody answered.
• An 18-year-old transient man was trespassed from the Washington State Ferries terminal after it was reported he was yelling and disturbing travelers around 10:15 a.m. Officers noted it appeared he was under the influence of something. He continued to act out and was not allowed to board and was trespassed from the terminal. An officer provided him with a courtesy ride to the park and ride.
• Numerous items were reported stolen overnight from a boat moored at a marina on Skyline Way. The victim said it appeared someone rummaged through the contents. More than $1,200 worth of missing items included tape, batteries, a handheld radio, a boat stereo, hammocks, a tablet and other supplies and equipment. There are no suspects.
Monday, July 1
• Officers responded to a burglary alarm at a restaurant in the 700 block of Commercial Avenue just before midnight. Officers found the front door unlocked and checked the interior of the building, finding nobody. The building was secured.
• A 27-year-old Othello man was escorted from a hotel on 20th Street after a fight with a 36-year-old Othello man around 1:45 a.m. The 36-year-old picked up the man, his boss’s cousin, and allowed the man to stay after the pair completed a job in town. He said the man stole his wallet and keys while they were both in the room. A verbal fight ensued. The 27-year-old claimed to not know where the wallet was, though officers eventually found it under the man’s mattress. The 36-year-old, who had paid for the room asked that the 27-year-old leave. The younger man was given a ride to the March Point Park and Ride along with a bus pass.
Tuesday, July 2
• A 34-year-old Anacortes man was informed of the city fireworks laws after a caller reported he was throwing lit fireworks out of a pickup at passing cars. The man admitted to throwing “pop-its” out of his vehicle but denied everything else.
• A 69-year-old Seattle man was cited for improper backing after hitting a parked car and a tree before going over a ledge at a restaurant in the 1300 block of Commercial Avenue around 3:30 p.m. The man apparently hit the accelerator instead of the brake when his vehicle started rolling backward unexpectedly.
• A 26-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman was cited for following too close and not having insurance after a rear-end accident around 3:40 p.m. in Highway 20 near Thompson Road. She told the officer she was distracted while laughing with her passenger and her foot slipped off the brake. Her vehicle struck the one in front of her while both were at the traffic light.
• A 39-year-old Anacortes woman faces charges of second-degree assault after officers responded to a call of an assault with a baseball bat around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Fourth Street. A 35-year-old woman told officers the other woman hit her with the bat. The two women had been roommates for several months, but the 35-year-old was in the process of moving out. An argument reportedly broke out over an item, and a fight ensued.
Wednesday, July 3
• An officer saw a 29-year-old Anacortes man enter his house in the 1500 block of 32nd Street and confirmed the man had multiple warrants. Officers surrounded his house before knocking and advising the man he was under arrest for his warrants. After multiple attempts to get the man to come out, officers started kicking down the door, which was opened before it broke. The man said he didn’t come out because he didn’t want to spend the Fourth of July in jail. He was booked into jail on his warrants and faces an additional charge of resisting arrest.
• A 77-year-old Anacortes woman was trespassed from a downtown restaurant after reportedly throwing a food item at an employee when she was unhappy with the food and service. An employee called police around 3 p.m. after the woman allegedly threw the food and pounded her fists on the countertop. The woman said the employee had actually acted aggressively and denied throwing anything. She agreed both parties likely acted inappropriately and said she doesn’t plan to go to the business again.
• Police are working to identify a man who stole a cart full of items, including liquor, baby food and dog food, around 6:30 p.m. from a grocery store. He reportedly filled the cart, left the store and ran off. Estimated loss is $300.
Thursday, July 4
• A caller reported a man walking in and out of the parade route, possibly intoxicated, around 11:30 a.m. An officer contacted the man, who claimed to have been trying to help kids collect candy. He was instructed to stay out of the parade and opted to leave.
• Police and fire units responded to the report of a trash can fire that spread to the nearby grass around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Whistle Lake Road and Blue Heron Circle. An officer found the recycling bin melted to the ground and saw the lawn was burnt and used a fire extinguisher to put it out. It appeared the fire started from something, possibly a firework, being placed in the bin.
• Officers and fire personnel responded to a report of a garbage can on fire around 10 p.m. near 13th Street and N Avenue. It was determined the homeowners put used sparklers into the garbage can without letting them cool fully.
