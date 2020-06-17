The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 159 dispatches June 8-16. Here are some of them.
Saturday, June 6
• A 21-year-old Stanwood man was given a ticket for improper backing after his vehicle struck the rear side panel of a sedan. The driver told the responding officer that he was looking left toward the stop sign on Commercial Avenue when he backed into a sedan heading west on 28th Street.
Sunday, June 7
• A man left a downtown marine supply store wearing a hat, sunglasses and a lifejacket he reportedly didn’t pay for. Responding officers were unable to find the man for questioning; store employees could not identify the subject other than by the clothes he was wearing.
• Police boarded a boat moored on Q Avenue at the owner’s request. The owner called police after realizing that someone boarded his boat without permission and stole about $100 in tools and alcohol.
Monday, June 8
• Officers went to an apartment on 30th Street in the middle of the night to investigate the report of a woman who had been choked and thrown to the ground by her boyfriend, a 39-year-old from Tacoma. The pair were yelling at each other in the parking lot when officers arrived and were quickly separated. The woman said she was driving with her boyfriend and he began yelling at her, then grabbed her forcefully by the neck. The two went back to the apartment and the man again grabbed her neck and threw her to the ground. There were several red marks on the woman’s neck consistent with her account. The man was taken into custody for second-degree domestic violence assault and booked in jail.
• A local business reported a customer became upset after being told it was company policy that customers wear a mask in the store. The customer reportedly yelled at the employee before storming out. Officers were unable to find the subject.
• Officers investigated a call about a male acting suspiciously at the skate park on R Avenue. The person who made the call to 911 dispatch was still on scene when officers arrived. The subject was described as a male in his 20s who was acting strangely around children and had possibly exposed himself to them. After interviewing several witnesses, officers took a 36-year-old from Lopez Island into custody for indecent exposure and booked him in jail.
Tuesday, June 9
• An officer pulled a sedan over on Highway 20 just before 11 p.m. because the vehicle registration was expired. The driver, a 30-year-old Bellingham woman, was unable to provide a driver’s license and was taken into custody. She said she had been arrested for the same offense in the past. Officers searched the vehicle with permission and located drug paraphernalia in the car. The paraphernalia was attributed to the 37-year-old Seattle man in the passenger’s seat; he was taken into custody as well. The driver and passenger were later released with their respective citations.
Wednesday, June 10
• A resident of the 2000 block of N Avenue reported that someone had stolen a three-tiered planter from her yard. The woman requested additional police presence in the area at night since she thought the theft likely occurred at night.
Thursday, June 11
• Officers were dispatched to the marina on Q Avenue on Thursday evening for a removal complaint. According to marina staff, a 66-year-old man from Kingston was trespassed from the property the month prior, and they again asked that he be removed. The man said he had business to take care of on the property, but was reminded that he was trespassed less than a month earlier and was subsequently taken into custody for trespassing. The man was transported by police to another location in town and released with a copy of his citation.
— Anacortes Police Department
