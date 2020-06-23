The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 203 dispatches June 13-21. Here are some of them.
Saturday, June 13
• A local 53-year-old man was booked in county jail late morning after a confrontation with his female roommate. The two argued verbally before the man allegedly grabbed her and pushed her into her bedroom, where she fell onto the bed. The woman showed responding officers a small bruise that may have resulted from the assault.
Sunday, June 14
• A caller to 911 reported what sounded like gunshots in the area of the Cranberry Lake trails. An officer went to the scene and did not hear anything of note. The officer spoke with other people in the area who thought they had heard fireworks.
• A 28-year-old Burlington man was arrested and cited for driving while license suspended. Officers contacted him in his parked vehicle after someone reported that the man was driving erratically through town. During the investigation, the man informed officers that his license was suspended. He was later released and said he would call a friend to drive the car from the area.
Monday, June 15
• A resident of an apartment on the east side of town reported the theft of three potted plants.
• A local resident reported that she received multiple calls from someone claiming to represent the Social Security Administration. The woman did not provide any financial information to the caller.
• A local resident reported that someone recently used her Social Security number to apply for two credit cards. She had since contacted the credit reporting agencies and placed an alert on her Social Security number.
Tuesday, June 16
• A 28-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was cited early morning for driving while license suspended. A sergeant pulled the driver over after the car traveled straight through a right-turn-only intersection at 12th Street and O Avenue. The driver was cited and released on scene.
• A local juvenile male was arrested just after 4 p.m. by officers in the area of the Anacortes Skate Park on R Avenue. The teen had warrants for theft, minor in possession and obstructing law enforcement. When officers arrived at the park, the teen ran to a nearby boat yard and took refuge for a short time in the cockpit of a dry-docked sailboat. Officers surrounded the boat and gave verbal commands for the teen to exit the boat. He was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Skagit County Juvenile Detention Center. He also faces a possible charge of obstructing.
• An intoxicated 46-year-old male was trespassed from a local tavern after the business owner asked police to remove him from the property. Officers served the man with a trespass notice, then provided a courtesy transport to the place he was staying in town.
Wednesday, June 17
• An elderly woman called to speak with an officer because she was concerned about a package she received inadvertently. The officer contacted the company that sent the package and confirmed it was sent in error. The officer then arranged for the return of the package.
• A 28th Street resident reported that sometime overnight someone broke into his locked vehicle and stole the cup holder that contained about $20 in loose change.
— Anacortes Police Department
