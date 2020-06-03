The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 175 dispatches May 25 to June 1, including the following.
Saturday, May 23
• An officer on patrol on 17th Street was flagged down by a woman who said that her son’s vehicle was egged between 4 and 5:30 p.m. that day. Her son washed his vehicle, and no permanent damage was noted.
• A local man called police to report an internet scam. He received an email from an address that seemed familiar asking if he could buy a $200 Amazon gift card because the sender could not access his Amazon account. The man was asked to send the coupon code to a different outlook.com account. He followed through, then called his friend who said he did not make the request. The man canceled the transaction with Amazon and his credit card company. The final step the man will take is to report the incident to the FBI’s internet crime complaint center, IC3.gov.
• An 18-year-old Tulalip man and a 16-year-old juvenile male face charges of third-degree theft involving $90 worth of alcohol from a grocery store. An officer pulled over a sedan matching the description given to police. The car was full of people. The front passenger said they had been at the store buying mustard and that the two backseat passengers went inside to use the restroom. The two backseat passengers later admitted they had stolen four 12-packs of beer, which were recovered from the vehicle. They were later released at the scene.
Sunday, May 24
• A woman called police after she noticed a man with a gun tucked in his waistband. The man did not make any motions toward the gun or use it in a threatening way. The woman was advised that it is not illegal to carry a firearm but she could call if anything suspicious occurred.
• A local 47-year-old man was arrested, charged with driving while license suspended and released on an Anacortes Municipal Court warrant. The arresting officer ran the plates on the sedan the man was driving and noted that the driver had a warrant for failure to transfer title within 45 days and driving with a suspended license.
Monday, May 25
• A convenience store employee reported the attempted theft of $9 worth of frozen food items from the store. After recognizing that the woman placed some food items in her bag, the employee contacted the suspect and asked her to hand over the food items. She responded to the request, then walked out the door and the employee called 911. Officers identified the 33-year-old suspect from video footage, contacted her at her home and cited her for theft.
• An officer was dispatched just before midnight to the lawn near the R Avenue dog park. The reporting party called 911 after seeing a man lying on the grass who appeared unresponsive. After tapping the man’s shoulder, the officer was able to awaken the man, a 19-year-old from Bow. With slurred speech, the man told the officer he had been there for two hours. He smelled of alcohol and was arrested for minor in possession and released to a sober adult.
Tuesday, May 26
• Someone reported several dogs running off leash at Volunteer Park, but they were not there when the animal control officer arrived.
• A resident of the 1100 block of 24th Street reported a $90 potted plant was stolen from her front porch.
• A Lowman Circle resident reported that approximately two days prior, someone entered her vehicle and stole her vehicle registration paperwork. A face mask recovered from the scene was retrieved as possible evidence.
Wednesday, May 27
• A 21-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested for violation of a no-contact order, as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The arresting officer recognized that the woman was in a vehicle with the protected person, so he stopped to speak with her. The woman stepped out of the car to speak with the officer. Just before she was arrested for violation of the order, she reached into her coat pocket and then threw some items into the open back window of the vehicle. The items were retrieved and determined to be a glass pipe and methamphetamine. The woman was booked in the county jail.
Thursday, May 28
• A 35-year-old Anacortes man was arrested just before 1 a.m. for driving while license suspended. The man was pulled over on the 2000 block of 12th Street for an inoperable tail light. The driver said he tried to fix the light and thought it was working. He produced a hard copy of his driver’s license and said it was suspended. The driver was cited and released.
• Officers investigated the report of a possible DUI driver on Highway 20 just after 2:30 a.m. Officers followed the car and later contacted the driver, who said he was tired after a long work shift but did not show any signs of impairment.
• A Kingsway resident reported someone entered his unlocked vehicle overnight and stole two vehicle key fobs valued at about $600.
Friday, May 29
• A 38-year-old Bellingham man was cited and released for driving while license suspended. He was on Highway 20 and pulled into a parking lot near Sharpes Corner. An officer pulled in behind him to find out if he was the registered owner because he discovered that the registered owner had a suspended license when he ran the plates through dispatch. The man said he was the owner and knew his license was suspended. He agreed to call a licensed friend to retrieve the car.
— Anacortes Police Department
