The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 190 dispatches from Feb. 27 to March 8. These are some of them.
Saturday, Feb. 27
• A witness of a low-speed vehicle crash at 1 a.m. on D Avenue near the intersection of 25th Street notified police. Officers found an SUV stuck in a muddy ditch. It appeared to have struck the curb and the culvert before coming to a stop. The 60-year-old driver refused take voluntary sobriety tests, but was taken into custody based on officer observations. He was later booked in the county jail for DUI because of a recent DUI arrest.
Sunday, Feb. 28
• An officer went to a parking lot on Q Avenue at 11 p.m. in response to a report of a man sitting in his SUV with the engine running for two hours. The officer spoke with the 58-year-old Maple Valley driver and saw a nearly empty box of wine on the passenger seat. A breath test revealed his blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit. He was taken into custody and booked in the county jail on a DUI charge.
Monday, March 1
• A local charter company reported that someone wrote an expletive on the side of one of its boats. The reporting party was unable to provide any possible suspect leads and confirmed that the writing had been washed off without issue.
• A 32-year-old Oak Harbor man was arrested for driving while license suspended. An officer pulled the man over after noticing that his car had expired registration tabs. A routine check of the man’s license revealed that his license was suspended; he was taken into custody without incident and later released.
• A grocery store manager reported that two men were lingering in the store for nearly an hour and were spending an inordinate amount of time in the restroom. An officer caught up with the two men in a nearby parking lot and informed them that they were trespassed from the store for one year.
• An officer on patrol on Commercial Avenue saw a car being driven with its lights off. The driver stopped the car abruptly at an angle after the officer turned on his overhead lights. The officer saw smoke coming from the driver’s side window and noticed the smelled of marijuana. The 23-year-old Anacortes driver had difficulty with voluntary roadside tests. The officer found a marijuana cigarette in the driver’s side door pocket. She was taken into custody, transported to the hospital for an evidentiary blood draw and released with a DUI citation.
Tuesday, March 2
• A man called Skagit 911 to speak with the animal control officer for recommendations on how to get his cat out of a 50-foot tree.
• A local medical provider contacted police because a patient had illicit drugs in his possession. An officer took custody of a small bag of heroin, which will be entered as evidence and destroyed.
• A 35-year-old Clear Lake man was arrested for driving while license suspended. He was cited and released on scene after agreeing to contact the court.
Thursday, March 4
• Officers were sent to a burglary in progress about 4 a.m. on the 600 block of Commercial Avenue. A witness saw two males break glass to enter through the front window of a store; the two then fled in an SUV. Swinomish Police officers pulled the suspect vehicle over near Highway 20, and the two men were taken into custody without incident. The suspects, both 31-year-old men from outside the area, were booked in the county jail on an investigative hold. The vehicle was impounded and searched for evidence related to the case.
Friday, March 5
• The animal control officer took custody of a sick feral cat that was lingering in a local neighborhood. The cat had a communicable upper respiratory infection and was transported to the Skagit Humane Society.
— Sources: Anacortes Police Department, Skagit 911
