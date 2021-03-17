The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 155 dispatches March 6-12. These are some of them.
Saturday, March 6
• A $75 Jansport backpack was reported stolen from a car on L Avenue sometime overnight.
• A man was given a ticket for failure to yield after he drove his minivan into the path of a car in the roundabout at Sharpes Corner. No one was injured in the collision.
• A 16th Street resident reported a pickup was circling the area. The responding officer discovered several vehicles that matched the description, but could not determine which, if any, were associated with suspicious activity.
Sunday, March 7
• A 37-year-old Anacortes man was taken into custody for driving without a valid operator’s license. An officer pulled the man over on Highway 20 because his sedan had expired registration tabs. The driver could not provide documentation for the vehicle, stating that the car was recently purchased by his girlfriend. He was cited and later released.
• A 21st Street resident reported that her unlocked vehicle was prowled overnight. A stereo faceplate and sunglasses were taken.
Monday, March 8
• The owner of a car parked on 17th Street reported the vehicle was broken into overnight, and more than $100 in currency and vehicle documents were stolen.
• An officer on Highway 20 saw an SUV being driven almost 70 mph in the posted 55 mph speed zone. He pulled the vehicle over to speak with the driver, a local 19-year-old man. As the officer approached, he noticed an open can of hard seltzer in the center console and an open case on the passenger side seat. The driver failed voluntary road tests, and a breath test sample showed his blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit to drive. He was arrested and later released to a sober adult with a DUI citation.
• An officer pulled a sedan over on Heart Lake Road for driving 46 mph in the 25 mph speed zone. The 51-year-old driver from Arlington told the officer that the speedometer was broken on the car and did not provide a driver’s license. A check revealed that his license was suspended. He was arrested for driving while license suspended and later released with a citation and a speeding ticket.
• Vehicles parked at a business on South March Point Road reportedly had about $200 worth of gas siphoned overnight.
Tuesday, March 9
• An R Avenue resident reported that someone stole the catalytic converter from his sedan overnight, and replacing it will cost about $1,800.
Wednesday, March 10
• An officer responded to the downtown corridor to pick up a purse that was found on the ground in a retail parking lot. The officer identified the owner, and it was returned. Investigation also revealed that the purse was stolen the previous night from an unlocked car parked on Sixth Street, and a wallet and cash were removed.
• A 38-year old man was given a ticket for failure to yield after a low-speed collision between a semi-tractor and a sedan at the Sharpes Corner roundabout. No one was injured.
Friday, March 12
• A 56-year-old Hope Island man was booked in the county jail for theft and an arrest warrant for domestic violence assault. A local grocer had reported the man allegedly stole a bottle of tequila. Based on the description provided, an officer saw the man nearby and detained him. As the man was walking with the officer to his patrol car, a bottle of tequila in the suspect’s possession fell to the ground.
• Two adult brothers were involved in an argument resulting in two broken vehicle windows. One brother called police for help at 9:30 p.m. On arrival, officers noticed a station wagon parked near the residence where the call originated, with freshly broken glass around it. Investigation revealed that the brother who called police picked his brother up from a tavern in town, and the two began arguing in the car. The reporting party’s brother then kicked out the rear window of his car. Officers determined that the brother who kicked the rear window was the primary aggressor so he was taken into custody for domestic violence assault and malicious mischief. Officers also determined that the 23-year-old suspect had two warrants, so he was booked in jail on his charges and warrants.
— Source: Anacortes Police Department, Skagit 911
