Friday, March 11
• A 44-year-old Anacortes woman reported that her vehicle was stolen from her driveway on 33rd Street and said it contained about $575 worth of items.
• There was a report of a person on Christianson Road with a serious wound. An officer arrived and applied a tourniquet. The Anacortes Fire Department arrived shortly after and took over the scene and transported the person to Island Hospital.
Saturday, March 12
• A 17-year-old from Anacortes reported that a black pit bull was jumping on cars and being aggressive. He said the dog lived across the street from his residence. The officer encountered another dog, which walked up to the residence and nudged the front door open, as the door appeared to be ajar and not properly closed. A 39-year-old Anacortes woman appeared and said her kids must have left the back gate open. She went to find the pit bull that had escaped. The officer saw the dog running down the street on 10th Street. The 17-year-old’s father later advised that the dog had barked and jumped all over his car, and he was able to provide photos of the scratches and paw prints on the car. The owner was later cited for the dog being outside of a proper enclosure, failure to restraint and running at large.
• A caller advised of a possible dead cat up in a tree near the Cap Sante Marina office. An officer responded and found that the animal was not a dead cat, but rather a live, sleeping raccoon.
• A 53-year-old Anacortes woman reported losing her horse around Little Cranberry Lake. Someone returned the horse to her while she was on the phone with the police.
• A 34-year-old Anacortes woman called for a welfare check on a 73-year-old Anacortes man, as he was sick and she had not been able to reach him. The responding officer tried multiple times to get an answer at the door on Kingsway and was eventually able to speak with the man through the door. He had fallen, and the officer retrieved a spare key and contacted him inside. The Anacortes Fire Department responded and the man was transported to the hospital.
Sunday, March 13
• The owner of a local business, a 43-year-old Oak Harbor woman, reported that she had video of someone trying to steal gas out of her vehicle, but the tanks were empty due to previous thefts. Her husband provided the officer with video footage and said they would like to pursue charges if a suspect can be identified.
• The reporting party advised that a vehicle had stopped and attempted to reverse into another vehicle, and its occupants were shining lasers at the reporting party’s vehicle. The complainant observed the vehicle heading west on 34th Street. Police could not locate the vehicle.
Monday, March 14
• A 76-year-old Guemes Island woman reported a theft of gasoline from her vehicle at the Guemes Island Ferry Terminal. She lives on the island and left her vehicle in the parking lot. When she returned, she discovered the gas cap broken and that the car only had a quarter of a tank of gas left.
• Dispatch advised of a stolen motor vehicle near the intersection of 22nd Street and O Avenue. The reporting party, a 19-year-old Anacortes man, said the vehicle was stolen while he was at school. He later called back and advised he had found the vehicle and had just forgotten where he had parked it.
Tuesday, March 15
• A 26-year-old Anacortes woman reported that a man had walked into her residence on O Avenue. She asked if she could help him, and he simply said, “Massage?” She declined and he immediately left and went to the edge of the sidewalk and began looking at his phone. The woman showed the responding officer a Ring camera video of the man and the car he was driving. The officer observed that the car was now parked across the street at a massage business. The officer contacted the Marblemount man as he was getting a massage. He apologized and explained what had happened, and the masseuse confirmed the account. The officer contacted the reporting party to let her know it was an honest mistake.
• An officer responded to a report of a vehicle doing donuts in a gravel parking lot belonging to the Port of Anacortes. Port security was speaking with the driver, a 17-year-old from Friday Harbor. He stated that he knew it was not a good idea and had apologized to security. He also said he was excited because he had just passed some exams at school. He was trespassed from specific lots in accordance with port policy but not charged.
Wednesday, March 16
• A 35-year-old Anacortes woman and a 67-year-old Guemes Island woman both reported that catalytic converters were stolen from their vehicles as they were parked in local parking lots.
