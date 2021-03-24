The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 168 dispatches from March 15-20. These are some of them.
Saturday, March 13
• An officer saw an SUV exit the roundabout on Oakes Avenue at the intersection of Glasgow Way just before 8 p.m. and accelerate to a speed of over 60 mph. The officer stopped the vehicle on Highland Drive. The 51-year-old driver failed roadside sobriety tests. His license showed he was required to have an ignition interlock device in his SUV, but there was not one present. He was booked into the county jail for DUI and was cited for reckless driving and operating a vehicle without the required device.
Sunday, March 14
• A man described as a male in his 20s allegedly stole $15 worth of candy and ice cream from a local grocer. The man was reportedly last seen by store staff running southbound on R Avenue after concealing candy in his pants.
Monday, March 15
• A 57-year-old woman was arrested late morning for allegedly stealing $20 worth of food. Police contacted the woman near a grocery store after a manager called police and provided the suspect’s description. She initially ignored officers’ commands to stop so they could speak with her and struggled briefly with the officer who detained her. The woman was arrested, cited for theft and obstructing and released after agreeing to appear in court.
• An officer went to Highway 20 near Fidalgo Bay Road just before 9 p.m. in response to a report of a pickup truck overturned off the roadway. The officer found the vehicle with no one inside. A short time later, a 47-year-old Anacortes man arrived and identified himself as the driver. He declined medical attention and told police that he was checking a text message on his phone when he veered off the road. He was given a ticket for wheels off the roadway.
Tuesday, March 16
• An Anacortes High School staff member reported that a cat was loitering on school property. The Animal Control officer advised that the cat was probably lingering because of the attention it received from students and that there is no leash law for cats in the City of Anacortes.
• A 49-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested with $80 in stolen merchandise, including alcohol and a bottle of bubbles. Police were made aware of the theft by a store employee who called 911. The woman was charged with third-degree theft and trespassed from the store for one year.
• A 17-year-old Anacortes teen told police that it felt like his front wheel fell off before the SUV he was driving veered into the ditch and rolled onto its roof on Heart Lake Road. He was unharmed, but the car was damaged. The teen was given a ticket for wheels off the roadway.
• A tenant at a local motel reported that sometime since 5 p.m. the previous day, someone entered his unlocked van and stole a Sony camera and accessories.
• A corporal at 14th Street and Commercial Avenue at 11 p.m. saw a sedan that is registered to a 22-year-old Oak Harbor woman with a suspended license. The corporal pulled the car over and confirmed the woman was driving the car. She was arrested for driving while license suspended and later released.
Thursday, March 18
• A Yorkshire Drive resident reported that a package containing a pair of athletic shoes was stolen from her front porch.
• A green and black Trek Marlin 5 mountain bike was reported stolen mid-afternoon from the 2200 block of Commercial Avenue. The man who reported the theft said he went inside the store for a few minutes and left the bike unlocked outside.
• A little girl playing with an inactivated cellphone inadvertently called 911. Officers responded to the address of the call and spoke with her parents, who were advised that most old cell phones still allow 911 calls, even without a service plan.
• Officers were sent to a report of a possible fight outside a restaurant on Commercial Avenue. As officers approached, there was an update that a small car was leaving the parking lot; an officer saw the car and pulled it over on 29th Street. The driver, a 22-year-old man from La Conner, told police that the vehicle occupants had been in a verbal argument but that no fight occurred. A breath test showed the man’s blood alcohol level to be over twice the legal limit, so he was arrested and booked in county jail for DUI because of a DUI arrest in 2016.
— Source: Anacortes Police Department, Skagit 911
