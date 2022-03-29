The Anacortes Police Department responded to 160 cases between Friday, March 18, and Thursday, March 24. These are some of them:
Friday, March 18
• A drugstore manager reported that someone walked out of the store without paying for a tooth-whitening kit worth $74. An employee took photos of the suspect’s car and license plate, and an officer reviewed a security video. The officer has not yet reached the owner of the vehicle.
• A 33-year-old Sedro-Woolley man reported that his vehicle was stolen from the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue after he left it running while inside a store. A store showed an officer video footage of a man riding a bicycle through the parking lot as the car was parked. The cyclist changed direction and then walked directly to the vehicle, climbed in and drove away. The investigation continues.
• A grocery manager reported that a 31-year-old Anacortes man entered the store despite a previous trespass notice. As the officer arrived, he saw that a man matching the suspect’s description was standing near the store entrance. After the officer parked, he saw the man walking away. The officer told the man he could not yet leave, but the man began jogging away. When the officer returned, the manager said the suspect had been trying to complete a Western Union transaction in the store. The officer determined that he had probable cause to arrest the man for first-degree criminal trespass. The suspect also had a felony warrant out of the Department of Corrections. Other officers located and arrested the man. He was given a new citation and ultimately released.
Sunday, March 20
• A bartender reported that a 31-year-old Anacortes man had hit another man, later identified as a 25-year-old Anacortes man. The bartender said the older man had arrived intoxicated and was refused service. He complained and eventually went outside. The officer talked to the younger man in the back parking lot, who said he saw the other man trying to undo his pants next to his car. They had a verbal exchange and then, the older man reportedly threw a punch that didn’t connect. The younger man didn’t want to press charges, but the bartender said she wanted the older man trespassed. Another officer found him on 21st Street and advised him of the trespass.
Monday, March 21
• A 53-year-old Anacortes man reported theft of fuel from a boom truck. He said that sometime within the previous two days 50 gallons of diesel had been taken from a boom truck in a parking lot near R Avenue. He estimated the value of the stolen gas to be $250.
• A 21-year-old Oak Harbor man reported a theft of ship controls from a local marina. He advised that one of two specific parts from a ship he had purchased was missing when he did a walkthrough following his initial purchase of the boat. He chained the cabin doors shut after that, but noticed that the cabin was no longer secured a few days later. He noticed that the remaining part also had been taken. He provided photos he had taken prior to taking ownership of the vehicle and ones he had taken after both parts were taken.
• There was a report of kids pouring out milk on the sidewalk and then spitting on a car. No suspects were located.
• A 69-year-old La Conner man reported that a man in a green van had followed him from Anacortes to a business on Molly Lane and had confronted him and accused him of stealing $5,000. An officer contacted the reporting party and his wife. The man said they had been at Causland Park earlier when the same van had stopped and looked at them. The van followed them to Highway 20 and then contacted them on Molly Lane about the $5,000. No direct threats were made, the man confirmed. The officer contacted van owner via the provided plate number, and the man said it was a case of mistaken identity. The officer cautioned the van owner about his behavior in the future and to contact law enforcement instead of confronting a potential suspect.
• A 37-year-old Anacortes man reported that his trailer was taken overnight from the 2300 block of 12th Street. He was able to show the responding officer video surveillance footage of a suspect using bolt cutters to cut the trailer’s tongue lock before hooking it up to a truck with another subject and driving away.
Tuesday, March 22
• A restaurant manager reported the theft of four full propane tanks overnight. He said the thief cut the cable lock and stole the tanks, which were worth about $340 total. The manager was still reviewing the video surveillance.
• There was a report of a woman riding on top of a black two-door sedan and “screeching.”
Wednesday, March 23
• A 56-year-old Anacortes woman reported a vehicle prowl at a business in the 1900 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party advised that a woman was inside her car and had left toward Highway 20. A second reporting party advised that he had chased the suspect northbound. He said he saw the suspect open the driver’s side door, and he yelled at her. Nothing appeared to be stolen from the vehicle.
• A 45-year-old Anacortes man reported that gas was stolen from his truck as it was parked in the 1200 block of 24th Street. He said he smelled gasoline but didn’t see anything suspicious when he approached his truck. When he started it, however, he received warning indicators that his truck was out of gas. When he went to refuel it, he saw that gas was pouring out of the fuel tank underneath the truck, indicating that someone punctured the gas tank and removed the fuel. He estimated it would cost about $500 to replace the fuel tank.
Thursday, March 24
• A 28-year-old Big Lake woman called to report that a man was walking in the middle of an Anacortes street and mooning people. Officers contacted a 48-year-old Bellingham man and advised him to stay out of the road and keep his pants up. He denied any wrongdoing. This marked the first of numerous calls throughout the day regarding the same man being disorderly around Anacortes. Early in the morning of March 25, officers responded to a grocery store in Anacortes for a trespassing report. The man was reportedly on the premises yelling at people entering the store, from which he had been trespassed in June 2021. Officers arrested him, and he was booked into the Skagit County jail for second-degree criminal trespass.
– Anacortes Police Department
