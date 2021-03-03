The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 182 dispatches Feb. 20-28. Here are some of them.
Saturday, Feb. 20
• A corporal pulled a sedan over that had straddled the centerline of the road for several feet. The driver, a local 26-year-old, said he was maneuvering his vehicle to avoid pedestrians walking along the road. Investigation revealed that the man’s license was suspended. He was given a citation and released.
• An R Avenue resident reported hearing possible gunshots. Officers heard noises they attributed to fireworks, but the source could not be identified.
Sunday, Feb. 21
• An officer pulled a van over just before 10:30 p.m. on Commercial Avenue because its headlights were off while driving. The driver, a 30-year-old man from Sumner, was determined to have a suspended driver’s license. He was given a citation and released.
Monday, Feb. 22
• An officer took a theft report from a man who left his backpack outside while helping someone with yard work earlier in the week. The gray backpack contained gift cards and two Bibles with a combined value of approximately $200.
• An employee of a business on 21st Street reported seeing someone flee from the inside of a co-worker’s vehicle. Officers could not find a suspect. The vehicle owner told police that nothing was missing or damaged.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
• A black 2005 Chevy Tahoe with Washington license plates ABZ5019 was reported stolen from the driveway of a home on I Avenue. The vehicle had a large white scratch on the front bumper. Anyone with information can contact an officer on the non-emergency line 360-428-3211. Reference case number 21-A01147.
• A structure under construction on 30th Street sustained superficial damage after someone attempted to pry open the door.. The reporting party requested extra police patrols in the area.
• An E Avenue resident reported that she was cleaning out her garage recently and noticed that her electric Trek bicycle was missing. The woman said she last saw the red bike sometime last week and it would cost $3,500 to replace it.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
• A local retailer turned in a counterfeit bill that had been used in an attempted purchase.
• A local 58-year-old woman was charged with theft after she walked out of a local grocery store with about $250 worth of goods that she did not pay for. When questioned at her home, the woman said she is a shopper for a delivery service, but was unable to provide a clear answer for how she intended to pay for the items taken from the store. Store management expressed their desire to trespass the woman from the store for one year, in addition to charging her with theft.
Thursday, Feb. 25
• A sergeant on patrol on Commercial Avenue pulled over a vehicle because the driver, a 36-year-old Camano Island woman, was looking at her cellphone while driving. Investigation revealed that her license was suspended because of an unpaid ticket. She was ticketed for using an electronic device while driving and cited for driving while license suspended. She was released after agreeing to call for a ride.
• An officer on Highway 20 saw a pickup truck change lanes into the path of a sedan. The sedan driver had to brake hard and swerve to avoid a collision, so the officer pulled the pickup over. When told the reason for the stop, the 34-year-old Oak Harbor driver said he did not see the car but noticed the marked patrol car behind him. A routine check showed the driver’s license was suspended, so the man was taken into custody without incident and later released with a citation.
Friday, Feb. 26
• A caller contacted police at 1 a.m. to report a man walking on Commercial Avenue in the southbound lanes. An officer spoke with a man, who said he was walking in the road for fun but agreed to remain on the sidewalk.
• A resident reported an attempted scam from someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House. The reporting party did not lose any money, but stated that he needed a case number for his records.
— Sources: Anacortes Police Department, Skagit 911
