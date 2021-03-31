An excavator nicked a natural gas line March 22 while digging a trench in an alley on 35th Street and Q Avenue.
The break occurred at 1:13 p.m.; no one was injured. Evacuation was not necessary because Cascade Natural Gas had installed a sensor designed to identify when there’s a leak and cut off the flow of natural gas to that area, Assistant Fire Chief Jack Kennedy said.
In addition, a crew from Cascade Natural Gas happened to be in town and was on the scene within 30 seconds of firefighters’ arrival, Kennedy said.
The incident occurred because the location of the natural gas line was not accurately marked, Kennedy said.
The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to more than 170 dispatches March 19-29. These are some of them.
Friday, March 19
• An officer responded to a local coffee shop to speak with a patron who called 911. The patron told police that she left her wallet in the restroom and had reason to believe that the person who used the restroom after her took it. The investigating officer contacted the subject, but he denied involvement. The officer later found the wallet in the trash can and returned it to the rightful owner. The patron was thankful that her wallet was recovered even though the cash had been removed.
Saturday, March 20
• An officer was on patrol on Highway 20 in the early evening when he observed an older model pickup in front of him with an expired temporary registration as of September 2020, despite the visible date of “December 11, 2021.” The officer pulled the pickup over and spoke with the 49-year-old driver. Investigation revealed that the registration was altered and the driver had a suspended license. The driver was taken into custody and cited for driving while license suspended and having a false registration. He was later released at the scene.
Sunday, March 21
• A local 54-year-old man was arrested for trespassing after security at a local marina called police to report that the man was recently trespassed from the property and could not legally return for one year.
• An officer pulled over a sports coupe on Highway 20 at 7 p.m. because it was going 70 mph. The driver, a 58-year-old from Kent, was determined to have a suspended license, so he was taken into custody. He was later released and the responsibility of driving was turned over to the licensed passenger.
Tuesday, March 23
• An officer was dispatched to Glasgow Way because someone called for help with a dog who was stuck in blackberry bushes. The officer arrived on scene and the dog was already freed with the help of a neighbor.
Wednesday, March 24
• A Freeland driver was given a ticket for failure to stop at a stop sign after she continued into the intersection without yielding for an oncoming car at 11th Street and O Avenue and collided with the side of the vehicle. The occupants of both vehicles were unscathed, however, both vehicles sustained reportable damage.
• Officers responded in the early afternoon to the 4000 block of L Avenue after receiving a call about a woman who appeared to be unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a parked sedan. Medical personnel were also dispatched to the call and arrived shortly before police. Officers were informed that the woman had aluminum foil and a lighter in her lap and the woman was in the driver’s seat with the engine running. The 30-year-old Anacortes woman was taken into custody for DUI and a search yielded aluminum foil with burn marks in her pants pocket. She was later released to a sober friend with a copy of her citations for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Officers responded to the report of an altercation in the early evening between a man and woman downtown. Investigation revealed that a man and his ex-girlfriend got into an argument because she thought he had her wallet. The man alleged that his girlfriend swung her fists at him several times, landing at least one on his nose, and threw her water bottle at him. An officer caught up with the girlfriend on the 1500 block of Commercial Avenue and interviewed her about the incident. Officers took the 29-year-old into custody as the primary aggressor and a search revealed drug paraphernalia with heroin residue which was later submitted as evidence. The woman was ultimately booked in the county jail for domestic violence assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and two arrest warrants.
Thursday, March 25
• An officer noticed a speeding motorcycle coming into Anacortes on Highway 20 just after 11 p.m., so he sped up to catch up to it. The motorcycle continued onto northbound R Avenue, then turned west onto 17th Street without using a turn signal. The officer caught up to the motorcycle at the intersection of 17th and Commercial Avenue where he was able to ascertain the license plate and a have a good look at the rider and motorcycle. The registration tabs were expired as of summer 2020, so the officer turned on his overhead lights to pull the bike over. The motorcycle quickly accelerated from the intersection and ran the stop sign at 17th Street and M Avenue. The officer discontinued the pursuit in the interest of safety but noted that the bike turned northbound on K Avenue. A short time later, officers followed up on a report of a motorcycle speeding in the area where the motorcycle was last seen and contacted a local 40-year-old who told officers that he owned the motorcycle. Investigation revealed that the license plate was not for that motorcycle, so the motorcycle was impounded, and the license plate was removed and taken as evidence. Investigation also revealed that the man had an ignition interlock requirement and a suspended driver’s license. Police informed the man that he faces possible charges that include eluding and driving while license suspended.
— Sources: Anacortes Police Department, Skagit 911
