The Anacortes Police Department responded to 169 cases between Friday, Feb. 25, and Thursday, March 3. These are some of them:
Friday, Feb. 25
• An officer saw a car pulled off on the south side of South March Point Road with what appeared to be an unconscious male subject in the driver seat, later identified as a 22-year-old Sedro-Woolley man. A 34-year-old Mount Vernon man was passed out in the passenger seat. The vehicle was still in drive. The driver was arrested and booked for physical control of a motor vehicle while impaired, as he had a previous DUI/physical control conviction. A search warrant was obtained, and officers found a variety of pills and drug-related items. The investigation continues.
• An Anacortes Parks Department employee spoke with an officer about a tree that was cut down in the 700 block of Rotary Park Lane. The Parks employee said someone had cut down the tree due to it being in the way of the disc golf course near Rotary Park. He estimated it would cost $2,000 to replace the tree, due to its maturity. The man had no suspect information but said he would follow up if he heard anything more.
Saturday, Feb. 26
• Dispatch advised that the Burlington Police Department had probable cause to arrest a 43-year-old Anacortes man for first-degree burglary – domestic violence. Officers contacted him at his Copper Pond residence. He announced through the closed door that he had a gun and was putting it away. Officers arrested him and transferred custody to the Burlington Police Department.
• A Vashon Island man reported a vehicle prowled in the Guemes Island Ferry parking lot off K Avenue. The lock cylinder for the truck’s ignition had been broken and the plastic molding below the steering wheel had been damaged, totaling about $500.
Sunday, Feb. 27
• Officers responded to a physical domestic violence case in progress on Piper Circle after a resident reported seeing people in a car punching each other’s faces. The responding officer saw the subject in the driver’s seat parked along Anaco Beach Road. A woman was huddled on the sidewalk just east of the Highland Drive intersection. The officer turned on his patrol car’s lights and siren, and the parked car began driving. The officer followed, and the driver eventually parked back on Anaco Beach Road. The officer gave commands to the driver to show hands and exit the vehicle, but the driver ignored the commands. Officers deployed stop sticks in front of the vehicle’s tires, and then the responding officer contacted the woman as two other officers continued to attempt to contact the driver. The woman said the driver was her wife and denied that a physical assault had occurred. The driver refused to provide information, and dispatch informed officers that she had a suspended license and several warrants. She did eventually exit the vehicle and struggled with officers and refused to let go of her keys. She was charged with obstructing law enforcement, third-degree driving with a suspended license, vehicle operator refusing to comply with an officer request for identification and failure to stop. She was booked into Skagit County jail.
Tuesday, March 1
• There was a report of a person acting oddly at a local car wash, tossing items out of his vehicle. An officer arrived to find a man in fluorescent green fisherman’s bibs. He was displaying erratic behavior as he walked and danced across the parking lot before dumping liquid on himself out of what appeared to be a laundry detergent jug. The officer advised the man to clean up his mess and find a licensed driver to move his car.
• A 34-year-old Anacortes man reportedly was dancing naked in front of a medical office. Officers contacted the man, who advised that he was listening to music and smoking cigarettes and did not want to bother his neighbors. He said he thought the business was closed. An officer completed a trespass notice, but the man refused to cooperate with law enforcement or sign or receive a copy of the notice.
So was he naked? What happens when someone won’t take a trespass notice?
Wednesday, March 2
• An officer was dispatched to a report of a truck doing donuts in a neighbor’s yard. The reporting party said he saw a dark-colored truck drive on his neighbor’s grass, causing damage. The property owner also called to report the damage. The officer met with the homeowner, a 60-year-old Anacortes woman, who said she wanted to press charges. The reporting party pointed out a truck parked in the 3700 block of Commercial Avenue, saying he had seen the truck drive on the lawn and then park in that driveway. An officer contacted the truck owner, who advised that things had escalated over an ongoing property line dispute. Officers explained that he cannot drive on neighbors’ properties causing damage and issued a citation for third-degree malicious mischief.
Thursday, March 3
• An officer responded to a theft at a local grocery store. The manager advised that a subject had taken a bottle of vodka, broken it and was drinking it in the parking lot. The 36-year-old Grassmere man was observed walking past the cashiers and leaving the business without paying. The employee saws the man breaking off the security cap and taking a drink of the liquor. Officers arrested the man for third-degree theft and trespassed him from the location.
• A 60-year-old Anacortes woman advised that a man who identified himself as a Swedish musician and millionaire on Facebook had asked her to send him money so he could come to the United States to buy a house and be with her. The reporting party was advised to block the profile and not send money to the purported millionaire.
• A 77-year-old Anacortes man requested contact regarding theft of his vehicle’s catalytic converter. He said he noticed when “horrendous noise” came from the undercarriage of the vehicle. The catalytic converter appeared to have been removed using a reciprocating saw.
• A 79-year-old Anacortes man reported a Honda parked near Island Hospital with tabs that expired in 2019. He advised that, as a taxpayer, he didn’t feel it was fair he had to pay for his tabs and this person did not. He asked the officer to contact the owner. The officer said he would issue an infraction if the vehicle is seen driving at a later time.
– Anacortes Police Department
