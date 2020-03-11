The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 182 dispatches March 2-10. These are some of them.
Saturday, Feb. 29
• A 21-year-old Anacortes man was given a ticket for failure to stop after he pulled onto Commercial Avenue from 15th Street and struck the front of an oncoming sedan. No one was injured, but both vehicles sustained damage.
• A 32-year-old Anacortes man was arrested for DUI just before 10 p.m. after an officer pulled him over on Q Avenue for driving about 20 mph over the posted speed limit. The officer saw several beer cans on the car floor and detected alcohol on the driver’s breath. The driver was reportedly unwilling to perform voluntary roadside tests. Based on the officer’s observations, the man was taken into custody, taken to the police station for processing, then booked in the Skagit County jail.
Sunday, March 1
• An officer recognized and stopped a 28-year-old La Conner man with a warrant issued by Mount Vernon Municipal Court. After a brief conversation, the man was taken into custody, but the jail would not accept him on his warrant. He was released on scene and given a new court date.
Monday, March 2
• A resident of West Third Street reported that her mail was stolen sometime over the weekend. The investigating officer advised her to watch her bank and credit accounts for unauthorized activity.
Tuesday, March 3
• An officer on patrol on R Avenue just after midnight saw an SUV with bright auxiliary lights traveling in the oncoming lane toward the officer. The officer pulled the SUV over. The 51-year-old driver from Alger had a suspended license. He was arrested and his vehicle was impounded. He was released on foot at the scene.
• A sergeant on patrol on O Avenue just before midnight saw a red sports car make a left turn onto 12th Street from a right-turn-only lane, so he pulled the car over. When advised of the reason for the stop, the 29-year-old driver — said she does not usually use that intersection so she must have forgotten about the turn lane. A routine check revealed the Anacortes woman had a warrant for DUI and a suspended license for unpaid fines. She was booked in the county jail.
Wednesday, March 4
• Officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Fir Crest Boulevard late in the morning to investigate a domestic violence call. Officers separated the man and woman involved and interviewed them separately. Both gave a similar version of events: the two were in an argument that escalated and the 21-year-old man grabbed his girlfriend by the throat for a brief moment before she called 911 for help. The man was arrested and booked in the county jail on a domestic violence assault charge.
• A 66-year-old Anacortes man was arrested for assault by officers investigating a complaint at a local motel. The reporting party stated that a friend of a friend was acting rude, and she wanted him removed from the area. Further investigation revealed that the woman and man were in a verbal argument when he grabbed the woman’s forearm and bit it. The man was arrested, cited and released on scene.
Thursday, March 5
• A Bryce Drive resident reported a package theft and damage to his mailbox. The resident told police that other mail items may have been stolen, as well. He was advised to monitor his credit and financial accounts for fraudulent activity.
Friday, March 6
• An officer arrested a 28-year-old Anacortes man early in the afternoon after city Parks and Recreation Department staff called from Washington Park requesting assistance with an intoxicated man who was yelling at them. An officer responded and de-escalated the situation. The man was the subject of a warrant issued by Burlington Municipal Court, so he was booked in the county jail.
— Anacortes Police Department
