The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 103 dispatches from Feb. 24 to March 1. These are some of them.
Saturday, Feb. 22
• A local man reported that a caller claiming to be from Puget Sound Energy told him he needed to pay him by gift card, or his power would be shut off. The man did not pay the caller anything and confirmed with the power company that it was a scam.
• A 23rd Street resident reported that someone rifled through his vehicle sometime during the night and stole loose change.
• Officers were dispatched midday to a home on Q Avenue to investigate a report of domestic violence involving a mother and her adult son. While en route, one of the responding officers recognized the son walking along Commercial Avenue so she contacted him. Another officer informed her there was probable cause to arrest him for malicious mischief domestic violence. Investigation revealed that the man was frustrated about his job situation and took it out on several items within the house. The son was booked in county jail.
• A 42-year-old Arlington man was released with a citation for driving while license suspended after an officer pulled him over for having a cracked windshield. The man said he would get the windshield fixed as soon as possible. He said the vehicle belonged to someone else and that his license was suspended because of unpaid tickets.
• A 39-year-old Arlington man was pulled over by a corporal on Highway 20 and R Avenue. The man was driving closely behind a vehicle after merging onto the 20, then accelerated to 5 to 10 mph over the speed limit after the car in front of him pulled into the right lane. The driver told the officer that he shouldn’t be driving and his passenger should be; a check revealed that the man’s license was suspended, so he was cited and released.
• An officer investigated a juvenile party just before midnight at a local vacation rental. The property owner called police after realizing that over a dozen juveniles were having a party with alcohol present. No juveniles were present when police arrived, however, the officer saw several alcohol containers left behind. The officer spoke with the 18-year-old woman who rented the residence. She was apologetic and said she initially intended to have a few friends over, but several others learned of the gathering. She will receive an Education Citation, a program that connects minors with intervention services in lieu of being charged with minor in possession.
Sunday, Feb. 23
• A San Juan Avenue resident contacted police to report a mailbox post that was hit with enough force to split it in two pieces. It is unknown how the post was broken or who is responsible.
• A 22-year-old Anacortes driver was distracted by her cellphone, so it took her two blocks to notice the police car that pulled in behind her with its lights on. The driver was still holding her phone when the officer walked up to her window. A check of her license revealed that it was suspended, so she was cited and released on scene.
• A 19-year-old Anacortes man walking on Commercial Avenue was arrested on one felony and two misdemeanor warrants just before 5 p.m. The arresting officer reached out to grab the man’s arm and take him into custody, but the subject ran off across the street. The officer chased him on foot into a nearby alleyway but lost sight of him. Other officers joined the search and found the man hiding under a vehicle. He was booked in county jail on his warrants and for obstructing a law enforcement officer.
• A man and woman, both in their 30s, will receive theft charges in the mail for their involvement in the theft of $20 worth of groceries from a local store. Officers were made aware of the theft by the store manager. Store surveillance video reportedly shows the two leaving the store without having paid for grocery items in their possession.
Monday, Feb. 24
• A sedan attempted to take the northbound turn onto R Avenue from Highway 20 at 35-40 mph, slid across the intersection and into oncoming traffic lanes, then skidded off the roadway and into a ditch. The driver, a 63-year-old Friday Harbor man, was given a ticket for no insurance and negligent driving.
• A local care facility reported that sometime over the weekend a construction box on their property was spray painted in black and red paint.
• A local woman reported that $5 worth of medication was stolen earlier in the month from her locking mailbox.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
• An officer on patrol near Mount Erie Elementary School just before 3 p.m. pulled a sedan over for speeding. The 39-year-old driver said he recently purchased the car and was learning about the vehicle. He also said he did not have a license or registration for the vehicle. A check revealed his license was suspended, and he had a warrant out of Skagit County District Court. An officer checked the license of the female passenger, which revealed that she also had warrants. She was taken into custody and booked in the county jail. The driver was released on his warrant and given a new court date.
• A woman reported finding several pieces of possibly stolen mail in and around her unlocked vehicle. An officer took custody of the mail and gave it to its intended recipients, advising them to monitor their accounts for fraudulent activity.
— Anacortes Police Department
