The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org) is available 24/7. Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “HOME” to 741741 to speak with a crisis counselor. Or call 1-800-TEENLINK (833-6546) to speak with a caring teen.
The service is free and confidential.
Anacortes Police Department responded to eight suicide attempts between March 2 and 18. Police Capt. Dave Floyd said when officers assist a person in distress, the individual may be taken to the hospital for assessment by a doctor or are connected with local mental health services. Some individuals need someone to talk to, and Floyd said officers are ready to listen and connect the person to the help he or she needs.
“The current state of things seems to be causing some individuals extra stress, and they may make comments that (are) interpreted by others as being suicidal,” Floyd emailed the American. “We will continue to offer support to those in need of it and do what we are able to by connecting them with mental health resources available. In many cases, I have found that some of these individuals just need to talk with an officer for a bit to get some stressful things off of their mind.”
The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 156 dispatches from March 16-23. Here are some of them.
Saturday, March 14
• A 34-year-old Anacortes woman will be mailed a citation for driving while her license was suspended. An officer ran the plates of the SUV she was driving, saw her park and exit the vehicle, then walk into her residence.
• An officer stopped a sedan for making a right turn without using a turn signal. The 39-year-old Anacortes driver said the signal lever was broken off earlier in the day by a child. He said he did not have an insurance card or required documents for the vehicle. He said he thought his license was suspended; further investigation revealed that he was correct. The man was cited for driving while license suspended.
• An officer stopped a coupe with a cracked windshield on R Avenue. The male in the front passenger seat exited and began running away. The officer recognized the fleeing subject but did not catch him. The 30-year-old man now faces a possible charge for obstructing a police officer.
• A report of possible gunshots on Fir Crest Boulevard turned out to be fireworks. The homeowner was contacted by police and reminded of the fireworks ordinance.
Sunday, March 15
• A 42-year-old Burlington motorist failed to yield at 21st Street and D Avenue, resulting in a two-car, non-injury collision. She was cited for failure to yield, and her car was towed.
• Officers were sent to a physical domestic dispute in progress on 22nd Street. Officers were told that a 19-year-old male struck his sister with a frying pan. Officers interviewed the sister, then contacted the suspect who fled the area on foot. Investigation revealed that a verbal argument escalated and the suspect chest-bumped his sister and attempted to strike her with the pan. He was booked in jail on two counts of domestic violence assault.
• Officers went to an apartment complex on 27th Street after a woman called to report her husband had thrown her across a room. She had a cut to her nose and hand. The woman said she and her husband had argued over the weekend. He allegedly blocked access to her phone, threatened her and threw her across the room, causing her to strike and destroy a television in the room. The 31-year old husband was booked in jail for investigation of domestic violence assault and malicious mischief, as well as interfering with the report of domestic violence and harassment.
Monday, March 16
• A 37-year-old Anacortes man was booked in jail for violating a no-contact order. The man’s mother, the protected person in the order, notified police that her son was in the house yelling and throwing food. He was taken into custody without incident.
Tuesday, March 18
• A 38-year-old man was arrested early afternoon for disorderly conduct at a local business. Staff called police when the man bypassed a sign stating that patrons should wait outside due to the coronavirus outbreak. Despite the staff’s attempts to stop him, the man helped himself to food laid out for patrons and made derogatory statements toward staff.
• Officers were dispatched early evening to the 2800 block of Commercial Avenue to investigate a report from a van driver that a male pedestrian flashed a weapon at him after the driver honked because the male was not paying attention while crossing the street. Officers located a local 14-year-old and took him into custody without incident. He was found to be in possession of a BB gun and a prescription-only pill. The juvenile was released to his mother and faces possible charges of possession of a weapon and a legend drug.
Thursday, March 19
• A resident of the 1300 block of 10th Street reported that his car window was broken out sometime the previous night.
Friday, March 20
• The rear window of a sedan was reported broken between 8:15 and 10:20 a.m. while it was parked in the Mount Erie parking lot.
• A local man reported that sometime between 9:30 and 11 a.m., someone had broken one of the side windows of his car while it was parked on Heart Lake Road. About $40 was reportedly stolen, but several other items of value in the vehicle were left behind.
— Anacortes Police Department
