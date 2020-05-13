The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 155 dispatches from May 4-10. These are some of them.
Saturday, May 2
• Officers went to a convenience store on 12th Street just after 1:30 a.m. to investigate the theft of $10 worth of candy, chips and beer. The suspect walked up to the counter, pointed to it and then left the store without paying for the items in his hand. An officer reviewed surveillance video and recognized the 22-year old male suspect from an earlier contact that evening. The suspect was located and given a theft citation and one-year trespass notice.
• A caller reported that Elsie Mae the elephant seal made her way from Tugboat Park to Doon Way. The responding officer found her near the roadway, but she was not impeding traffic, so she was left alone.
Sunday, May 3
• A 52-year-old Burlington woman was arrested in her motel room and booked in the county jail on suspicion of violating a no-contact order and obstructing a police officer. Officers were called by motel staff who requested that a man staying in the room with her be removed from the property. Officers spoke with the man outside the room and then attempted to contact the woman, who locked herself inside and refused to cooperate. Officers kept an eye on her through an open window and noted that she had fallen down so they forcibly entered the room to check on her welfare. She was cleared by medics and taken to jail.
• An Anacortes resident called police when they were unable to locate their young child. The child was later found asleep under a pile of stuffed animals.
• A 31-year-old Ferndale man was arrested for driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. The officer saw the man slow, but fail to completely stop the coupe he was driving on 32nd Street and H Avenue. He was pulled over and found to have a suspended license. When he was taken into custody, police found a glass pipe containing drug residue. The man was released at the scene with a copy of his citations.
Monday, May 4
• A 65-year-old Anacortes man was arrested just after 9 a.m. at 31st Street and Commercial Avenue for driving while license suspended. The officer arrested the man for the same offense in late March and the man began to say that he was heading to the driver’s license office to take care of the issue — but then realized he gave the same response the last time he was arrested. He was released on scene for his offense.
• Officers closed part of the roadway at the intersection of Oakes Avenue and Anacopper Mine Road in early afternoon to investigate a two-car, minor-injury collision. Investigation revealed that the two vehicles were traveling toward each other when the at-fault driver turned left toward Anacopper into the path of the oncoming SUV. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The at-fault driver was given a ticket for failure to yield.
Tuesday, May 5
• A local man contacted his employer and the police department regarding a notification he received regarding his recent unemployment claim. The man told the investigating officer that his employer received a notification from the organization as well, however, he had not filed for unemployment. To date, the man had not lost any money from the attempted fraud, but he was taking several preventative measures, including increased security, to protect is his financial accounts.
Wednesday, May 6
• A man visited the police department just after 3 a.m. to report a dispute between him and his wife. The man told police that he was asleep when he heard banging on the door and realized his wife returned after being gone for a few days and was striking the door with a piece of firewood. After they argued, the man got in his vehicle to drive away and was followed by his wife in her vehicle. The husband said his wife’s vehicle lightly struck his car when she attempted to stop him, and there were scratches and dents on his car consistent with his statement. Officers responded to the last known location of the woman and took her into custody for malicious mischief. She was cited and released on scene.
• A local woman spoke with an officer about an email she received that requested $2,000 in digital money in exchange for protection against the release of compromising photos taken on her computer. The woman said no such images existed, and she did not provide any further information or money to the sender. She was advised to delete the email and monitor her accounts.
Thursday, May 7
• A corporal investigated a 911 misdial on 27th Court. Investigation revealed that the dial was accidental and there were no problems at the residence. However, one of the home’s occupants, a 56-year-old man, was wanted on warrants for disorderly conduct and a domestic violence order violation. He was taken to the county jail.
• A resident called the Animal Control officer to report a small fawn on the step of a downtown business. The reporting party was advised to leave the fawn alone because the mother would likely return for it.
Friday, May 8
• Two unlocked vehicles belonging to the same family were prowled sometime overnight while parked on the 1600 block of 11th Street. Some small items were reported missing; there was no damage to the vehicles.
— Anacortes Police Department
