The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 177 dispatches from May 10-18. Here are some of them.
Saturday, May 9
• Someone called police to report a Labrador retriever and a small-breed dog in a pink tutu on the loose at 30th Street and M Avenue. The responding officer was unable to f0und the dogs.
• A 29-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested for driving while license suspended and ticketed for having no proof of insurance and failure to obey a traffic-control device. The corporal who arrested her was investigating a collision involving the woman’s vehicle and a motorcycle at the Sharpe’s Corner roundabout. The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance for treatment of injuries from the collision.
• Officers were made aware of a possible fight on Commercial Avenue near the intersection of 31st Street just before 11 p.m. Officers spoke with a small group of people, one of whom had been struck by a male who fled the scene. Officers located the 37-year-old suspect in his room at a nearby motel. He was interviewed, arrested, charged with assault and released at the scene.
Sunday, May 10
• A local convenience store employee called for an officer’s help with a bag of suspected drugs he found on the store property, though it was unknown who left it there. The officer took custody of what appeared to be methamphetamine and logged it as evidence. It will later be destroyed.
• A Hickory Drive resident reported that sometime overnight, two unlocked vehicles in the driveway were rifled through and a small, empty backpack was stolen.
• A caller reported a shirtless man wielding a sword. An officer contacted the swordsman, who said he was just playing around.
• Store personnel reported a theft of alcohol. A 43-year-old local woman was arrested and charged with theft, then released.
Monday, May 11
• A 48-year-old Anacortes woman driving a vehicle with expired registration tabs told the officer who stopped her that she knew the tabs were expired. A check revealed that her driver’s license was suspended. She was arrested, cited and released.
• A 37th Court resident called police just before 8 a.m. to report a noise thought to be a single gunshot. The responding officer found no evidence of a discharged firearm. The officer spoke with a contractor working outside who said their work can sometimes generate noises that sound like gunshots.
• A portable toilet at a construction site on the 1200 block of Sixth Street was broken into over the weekend, and $60 worth of cleaning products stolen. The contractor requested extra patrols during off-hours.
• Driver’s side mirrors of two cars parked on the 800 block of Commercial Avenue were broken off during the night.
• Officers responded midday to a motel on Commercial Avenue to assist staff with the removal of an intoxicated male who refused to leave. Officers trespassed the 37-year-old for one year at the request of hotel staff. A few moments after he was served the notice, the man re-entered the lobby of the hotel and began arguing with staff. He was arrested for trespassing and later released with a copy of his trespass notice and a criminal citation.
Tuesday, May 12
• An officer on patrol just after midnight on Highway 20 stopped an Anacortes-bound SUV that had plates belonging to another vehicle. The 28-year-old driver from La Conner said he purchased the vehicle recently and did not realize the plates were not for the vehicle. A routine check revealed the driver had a suspended license and an arrest warrant for theft issued by Mount Vernon Municipal Court. He was arrested on his warrant and on a charge of driving while license suspended, then released at the scene with his paperwork.
• An unlocked pickup parked on the 2100 block of 12th Street was reportedly prowled during the night. The owner said a $500 set of JBL 12-inch speakers was stolen.
• A 39-year-old Oak Harbor woman was transported to jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of another’s ID and making a false statement to a police officer. Officers contacted her after realizing she was associated with a recovered stolen vehicle parked along the 400 block of Commercial Avenue. The recovered vehicle was a European sedan that was reported stolen out of Oak Harbor. The car was returned to its owner.
Thursday, May 14
• A 35-year-old Friday Harbor man was given a ticket for following too close after the truck he was driving collided with the rear of a pickup in front of him at the intersection of Highway 20 and Reservation Road. No one was injured, and both vehicles were in operating condition after the collision.
— Anacortes Police Department
