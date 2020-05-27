Several residents reported May 21 that their vehicles were egged, in one case causing several hundred dollars worth of damage to the paint. According to several automotive websites, the chemical composition of egg yolk will eat through clear coat on the surface of vehicle paint if not removed immediately.
A Down Jones Way resident called to report that his travel trailer was hit with eggs sometime overnight. There was no permanent damage.
A resident of the 2200 block of 13th Street reported that her vehicles had been struck by eggs multiple times over the past several weeks and that paint damage to two vehicles will cost several hundred dollars to repair.
A resident of the 2500 block of 17th Street reported that sometime overnight someone threw eggs and possibly apples at his sedan. The responding officer also noted a vehicle parked nearby that was targeted, so he reached out to the owner. There was no permanent damage to either vehicle.
The egging incidents were not far from each other, but it was unknown if the cases of vandalism were considered to be related.
Vandalism is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The Anacortes Police Department responded to more than 150 dispatches from May 15-25. Here are some of them.
Saturday, May 16
• A Baron Place resident called police just after midnight to report what sounded like someone banging on the house. The responding officer discovered an unlatched screen door swinging in the wind, which was likely the cause of the mystery noise.
• A corporal investigated a solo vehicle collision just after 6 a.m. on 25th Street. An unoccupied pickup truck was in the ditch. The registered owner, reached by phone, told the officer he loaned the pickup to someone but did not know it was involved in a collision. The vehicle was towed.
• Officers investigated vandalism of construction equipment parked on Oakes Avenue just after 6 a.m. Officers were unable to find a suspect and made note of derogatory messages written in lipstick upon heavy equipment.
• A resident of the 3400 block of H Avenue had reason to believe that two essential-oil diffusers were stolen from her mailbox the previous day. A neighbor gave the resident information on a possible suspect vehicle, but no license plates or other identifying information were provided.
Sunday, May 17
• A van was reportedly keyed while parked on the 800 block of 37th Street, causing about $500 in damage.
Monday, May 18
• An officer responded to Fourth Street and N Avenue at 8:30 p.m. to investigate the report of a possible physical altercation. The responding officer spoke with two males and two females who were having a verbal disagreement. All parties agreed to separate.
Tuesday, May 19
• Anacortes police received several calls from local residents reporting unemployment claims fraudulently filed in their names. All victims were directed to the state Employment Security Department’s website, www.esd.wa.gov, to file a claim about fraud. The man was also advised to monitor his credit and bank accounts.
Wednesday, May 20
• A patrol officer pulled a sedan over just after 1:30 a.m. because of a defective taillight. The driver, a 28-year-old Snohomish man, had a suspended driver’s license and the car had expired registration tabs. The driver was taken into custody for driving while license suspended, cited and released on scene.
Thursday, May 21
• A grocery store employee reported a man returned to the store after having been served with a trespass notice. An officer spoke with the 38-year-old subject and confirmed he was trespassed in March. The man arrested for first-degree criminal trespass.
