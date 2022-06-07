The Anacortes Police Department responded to 182 calls between Friday, May 27, and Thursday, June 2. These are some of them:
Saturday, May 28
• An Anacortes woman reported that a random drunk person walked into the back door of her house on G Avenue. She said she pushed the stranger out of the home and last saw him walking into the baseball field parking lot nearby. An officer found a man matching the description lying in the fetal position in the wild rose bushes at the south perimeter of the fields. The 22-year-old Anacortes man was too intoxicated to get out of the bushes on his own, so he was helped out. Officers detained him to ensure that no crime had been committed. The homeowner wanted him trespassed from the house, and he signed the notice. An officer then gave the man a courtesy ride to his residence.
• Initially reported as a hit-and-run, officers arrived and learned that an injured person had actually fallen while getting out of her car. The car was in reverse and started moving when the driver exited, and the open door sliced open the driver’s leg. She was transported to Island Hospital.
Monday, May 30
• About 1 a.m. on May 30, dispatch advised of “kids crawling around and lots of traffic” in the 1200 block of 19th Street. Officers responded and noticed loud talking and music coming from the specified address. The 15 people at the party ranged in age from 19 to 21 years old. The son of the homeowner received an educational citation.
• Two males were reportedly yelling at each other at a local grocery store. Officers responded and spoke to an employee, who said that a man who was taking his time at closing was told to pay for his items and leave before the store closed. He paid for his items and left, but took a newspaper without paying for it in the process. The employee confronted the man, who left on foot. The employee said he did not want the man charged, but he did want him trespassed if he is found.
• An Anacortes man called from the top of Mount Erie where he was watching a meteor shower and said he noticed a car that had been there for over an hour with no one around. He said he was worried the driver might be hurt or lost. The responding officer was able to contact the mother of the driver, who was able to speak with the driver, who advised that he was fine and “watching the meteor shower of a lifetime.”
Tuesday, May 31
• An officer responded to a reported theft of keys on 10th Street. A 65-year-old Anacortes man said he had left his vehicle parked inside his attached garage earlier in the day with the garage door open. He found the front passenger door open and his keys missing. He was able to provide video surveillance showing a man inside his garage for about 17 seconds. The responding officer is trying to identify the individual.
Wednesday, June 1
• A local business owner informed dispatch that several vehicles had been broken into and vandalized in the 900 block of 26th Street. The man showed an officer the vandalism done to four vehicles. He said he did not believe anything was stolen. But damage was done, including to the windshields, hoods and roof racks. The officer submitted a Motor Vehicle Theft Report and submitted photos of the vandalism into evidence.
Thursday, June 2
• There was a report of kids lighting off fireworks in Storvik Park. An officer contacted several kids and educated them on the fireworks laws in Anacortes. No fireworks were heard nor observed.
• There was a report of a fire at a residence on Mitchell Drive. Officers located embers on the exterior back side of the residence and smoke visible from the eaves. Additional fire could be heard in the outside walls of the attached garage. An extinguisher was deployed, and officers verified that the 88-year-old resident of the home made it outside safely. A neighbor arrived and allowed the man to stay at their residence, and the Anacortes Fire Department extinguished the fire and did not find anything suspicious.
– Anacortes Police Department
