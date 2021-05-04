The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 149 dispatches from April 25 to May 2. Here are some of them:
Tuesday, April 25
• A man reported that someone broke the rear window of his SUV and stole $75 worth of hand tools. The SUV was parked near the Mount Erie parking lot on Heart Lake Road.
Wednesday, April 26
• A local repair shop reported a customer’s vehicle was burglarized over the weekend. The shop said it appeared thatan attempt was made to steal the vehicle. Damage was estimated at several hundred dollars.
• A resident reported that someone hit her vehicle with an egg while it was parked on Commercial Avenue.
• A man reported that his pickup’s ignition was damaged in a possible theft attempt. The vehicle is now inoperable, and repairs estimated at $400, he said.
Thursday, April 27
• A resident reported that about $400 in tools, including a chainsaw, were stolen from the open bed of his pickup. He believed it may have happened while it was parked on Commercial Avenue several days prior.
• A resident reported what she thought was an emaciated deer. The Animal Control Officer found the deer and determined it was simply shedding its coat, a natural process.
• An officer investigated a report of domestic violence between a woman and her ex-boyfriend just after 9 p.m. According to the woman, the ex-boyfriend visited her apartment and, when she stepped out, he damaged some of her belongings, including photographs. The local 34-year-old man was not around when police arrived. However, officers later caught up with him and booked him in the county jail on a charge of domestic violence malicious mischief. He also faces a charge of tampering with a witness, for allegedly trying to convince his ex-girlfriend to retract her statements to police.
Friday, April 28
• A La Conner woman was given a ticket for improper lane usage after she tried to make a last-minute merge over a solid white line into the bypass lane at the Sharpes Corner roundabout. The merging car struck a car in the bypass lane, causing damage to both vehicles.
Saturday, April 29
• A local woman called police just before 9 a.m. because her adult son was acting erratically, had driven off recklessly and was now back at her residence yelling profanities. An officer arrived to find the man sitting in the driver’s seat of his car smoking marijuana from a glass pipe. The officer told the man not to drive away, but the man ultimately started the engine and drove away, running a stop sign at 28th Street and Q Avenue in the process. Officers caught up with the vehicle on V Avenue; the marijuana pipe was in plain sight in the center console. The 38-year-old driver was taken into custody and processed for DUI. He was later released to a friend.
• A 39-year-old Anacortes man was taken into custody without incident for trespassing. Officers were called to the scene of a local grocery by staff who recognized that the man had been trespassed in September for one year. The man was released with a trespassing citation.
— Anacortes Police Department, Skagit 911
