The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 143 dispatches from April 27 to May 3. Here are some of them.
Saturday, April 25
• Three tires were punctured on a car parked on the 2600 block of West Second Street. The damage appeared intentional.
• Two small dogs showed up on the back doorstep of a Kingsway residence. The responding officer took custody of the well-dressed canines — one wore a pink sweater, the other a harness with hearts — and took them to the pound after being unable to reach their owner.
• Keys, leather pouches and spare change were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 1300 block of Sixth Street.
Sunday, April 26
• A local 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended. The man cooperated with the arresting officer, who saw him pull into a local convenience store. He was cited and released at the scene.
• An ATV was reported stolen from an M Avenue residence overnight. Investigation revealed that the four-wheeler was taken by a friend of the owner as a prank and was later returned.
• An officer was on his way to Heart Lake to help a woman who called 911 for help finding her young son. The child was found before the office arrived at the trail head.
Monday, April 27
• A woman requested extra patrols at Tugboat Park on Doon Way for dogs running off-leash.
• A Westwood Drive resident called to speak with Animal Control about a coyote living in the greenbelt behind his residence.
• No one was injured in a collision in the Sharpes Corner roundabout, but the vehicle struck by the at-fault driver’s sustained significant damage. The at-fault motorist was ticketed for failure to yield.
• A resident reported receiving an attempted extortion email. The sender claimed they had her account password and would release compromising videos if she did not pay them. The woman deleted the email, did not provide any information to the sender and notified police.
Tuesday, April 28
• A Forest Park Lane resident reported her fuel tank was damaged and fuel stolen from her pickup. Value of the damage and theft is estimated at $800.
• A 68-year-old Anacortes man was ticketed after he rear-ended a vehicle that stopped for a red light on Q Avenue. No one was injured.
Wednesday, April 30
• A local home services business owner reported a suspicious check that was sent to her. Investigation revealed that someone claiming to be a potential client moving to town soon wanted to send a check for advanced payment of services and goods. A check for $2,800 from Michigan arrived, and the sender requested that the business owner cash the check, purchase groceries and send the remaining cash balance back to the issuer. The woman was advised not to cash the check and to report the incident to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.
• A 31-year-old Burlington man was booked in county jail for DUI, driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Police were alerted by someone who saw the man’s vehicle strike traffic cones near Washington Park. An officer heading that way saw the car swerve into the oncoming lane of travel on 12th Street and then strike a curb. The driver’s breath sample showed his blood alcohol level was over the legal limit.
Friday, May 1
• A 52-year-old Marysville man was arrested for DUI on Highway 20. The driver caught an officer’s attention when he accelerated rapidly after merging onto the highway traveling eastbound. The officer paced the sports sedan the man was driving at over 80 mph and pulled the vehicle over east of the Sharpes Corner roundabout. A breath test showed his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit. He was arrested and later released to a sober friend.
— Anacortes Police Department
