Thursday, Sept. 30
• Officers were called to Storvik Park for the report of someone allegedly pulling a knife on another person due to gang-related activities around 12:30 p.m. Officers contacted a 21-year-old Mount Vernon man who said a man pulled a knife on him, tried to stab him and then smashed his phone. Officers talked to a 47-year-old Mount Vernon man, who said he had a pocketknife in his pocket, which he removed upon request. He said he was sitting at a table in the park when the younger man threatened him and his sister, which has been going on for years and is gang-related. He reportedly admitted to taking out his knife and breaking the younger man’s phone. He said he never pointed the knife at the younger man and simply pulled it out for self-defense, holding it out to his side behind his waist. Officers noted one cannot pull a knife on someone who is only verbally harassing you, though the officer noted he did not believe there was enough evidence to support a charge of brandishing a weapon. The man faces a charge of malicious mischief for breaking the phone.
Saturday, Oct. 2
• A 22-year-old Anacortes woman reported a male tried to follow her upstairs into her apartment around 1 a.m. She went inside and locked the door, immediately calling 911. The woman heard the door jiggle. An officer was nearby and checked with area but was unable to find anyone.
• A caller reported a small child sitting outside near a playground by himself around 9 a.m. An officer contacted a 7-year-old Anacortes boy who was upset that he had to stay with a babysitter. He was taken back to the appropriate apartment. The babysitter noted the boy was mad and would not come back inside because he wanted to be by himself.
• Dispatch received several complaints about a man on foot near Oakes Avenue and Anacopper Mine Road around 10 p.m. The 56-year-old Anacortes man said he was intoxicated and did not want to risk driving home. He was offered a courtesy ride home, which he accepted.
Sunday, Oct. 3
• A 40-year-old Everson man was arrested on a warrant after officers were called to a domestic dispute around 2 a.m. on Christianson Road. The man told officers his “old lady” punched him at the Shell station near La Conner. Officers informed the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office of the other offense, and a deputy planned to talk to the man at the jail.
• A 31-year-old Bellingham man was trespassed from a business on Commercial Avenue after the manager called about a belligerent customer who refused to leave around 3:30 p.m. The manager said the man was there with several other people, who had since left. The man was nodding off at his table, so the manager removed his beer. The man allegedly got in the manager’s face and yelled profanities. The man told officers it was unfair that his beer was taken away while he rested his eyes for a minute. An officer completed a trespass notice. The man reportedly attempted to take a selfie while the officer was speaking to him.
• A person walked out with about $150 worth of merchandise without paying at a business on 11th Street. An employee reported a man walked out of the store with a basket of items and provided a partial license plate. Officers found no suspect in the area.
• There was a report of an elderly man walking down the road in his pajamas and a bathrobe around 6 a.m. Officers contacted a 64-year-old Anacortes man, who was smoking a cigarette, wearing a bathrobe and flip flops. He advised he lived down the road and said he goes for walks through the neighborhood daily. He assured the officer he was fine, was not cold, knew where he was and did not need assistance.
Monday, Oct. 4
• A 21-year-old Anacortes woman was uninjured after she drifted into the concrete barrier on westbound Highway 20 and control. The vehicle came to rest in the righthand lane, blocking traffic. Multiple airbags deployed, and there was substantial damage. Officers noted no signs of impairment. Her rental vehicle was towed, and she was given a courtesy transport to her job in town. The driver said she did not know what happened and said she was not using her phone or distracted in any way.
• Police contacted a 26-year-old transient man after a caller reported he was loitering and possibly trying to burglarize the equipment room at Volunteer Park around noon. The man said he was getting water from the spigot and was not trying to break in.
• A caller reported a 51-year-old Anacortes man went kayaking at night and had not been heard from since 9:30 the previous evening. The call was transferred to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. The man was later located alive by the marine unit and transported to the hospital.
• A 32-year-old Anacortes man was arrested on a charge of theft involving $90 worth of items taken from a store on Commercial Avenue. He also had several warrants. A store employee reported seeing the man conceal items and attempt to leave the store. When confronted, the man reportedly walked back into the store and began removing items from his person and placing them by the shelves. Officers found additional items on the man when searched incident to arrest. The man was cited and released.
• An employee at a business on Highway 20 requested a welfare check on a woman in the parking lot who appeared lost and was trying to climb into vehicles with random people. Officers contacted a 20-year-old Burlington woman, who they later determined was having drug abuse and mental health issues. Officers attempted to offer help, but the woman would not respond. She continued to talk to people arriving. The woman later got into a random car, whose driver agreed to give her a ride. The officer explained to employees that officers could not force the woman to get help.
• A caller reported a loose dog, which had just barked at and run toward a woman walking her dog on-leash, on West Second Street. The woman was shaken up, but was not apparently bitten. The caller said there is an ongoing issue of the dog being loose and aggressive toward people. The dog had since been returned to its home. The caller and her spouse think the dog is good but neglected by its owner. Another incident involving the same dog was reported in mid-September. Animal control spoke with the dog owner, who denied the dog has shown aggression. He said the dog has managed to escape several times, and he has made repairs to prevent this.
• A caller reported his neighbor was out of town and left a window open. He wanted to close the window but was worried it might look like he was breaking in. An officer advised he was welcome to close the window.
• Two 12-year-old boys were admonished for entering an abandoned house on 41st Street. A caller reported a possible burglary in progress around 5:40 p.m. after hearing voices inside the home. The caller confronted two juveniles as they came out of the house. The residence belonged to the caller’s father, who did not want to pursue charges and asked that the boys be spoken to about their inappropriate conduct. It was noted a back window of the residence had been smashed. The boys told officers they had been exploring the residence but did not take or break anything. They said the window had been previously broken, and they saw items stacked below the attic entrance upstairs, which they did not do. They were released to family members.
• A caller reported a mom and son were spray-painting the skate park around 7 p.m. When an officer arrived, the two people had left already. They painted a black star that covered already existing graffiti on the concrete. The officer noted there is a substantial amount of graffiti in the bowl of the park. The next day, a caller reported kids spay painting gold crowns at the skate park. Officers contacted the Anacortes Parks Department and were told they are allowing people to paint in the skate park as long as it is not obscene or offensive in nature, and only within the “bowl area” of the skate park.
• A caller reported finding a full six-pack of beer and one full can in her carport, which she did not place there. The next day, she noticed the can of beer was empty and tipped over. The officer suggested she consider motion-activated lights or a security camera and remove the beer to discourage the unknown subject from storing items in her carport.
• Officers responded to an open-door complaint 23rd Street. Officers previously responded to the address for a similar call, searching the house and securing all the doors. Upon arrival, officers noted a door was wide open and a window was broken. Officers did not find anyone inside, though there were several things moved around since the previous call. Officers noted a man in a vehicle in the area who appeared to be looking at the house and pacing. The investigation continues.
• A caller reported a subject wearing a witch costume and waving at kids in the parking lot of the high school. An officer was not able to find the witch.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
• A 27-year-old Anacortes man reported receiving a threatening message through a family member from an unknown man. The unknown man provided a modified firework to the family member to pass along as well as a message concerning the man’s treatment of an ex-girlfriend. It is unknown who the man is. The 27-year-old was determined to have an out-of-county warrant and was transported to jail.
• Officers responded with lights and sirens to a burglary in progress call at Blue Heron Circle where it was reported the suspect was being detained by neighbors. Officers contacted a 24-year-old Anacortes man, who claimed to live at the complex and said he was checking his mail. He noted the other residents may not know he lives there. Officers confirmed the man lives at the complex. They encouraged the caller to be more specific with dispatch about what is going on because that dictates how officers respond.
• A 44-year-old Anacortes man lost $800 in a fraudulent online purchase. The man was buying a truck and provided the $800 payment in eBay gift cards, as requested by the seller. The seller then asked for an additional $600 for shipping insurance. The man then suspected a scam and did not send more money.
• An employee of an apartment complex on Q Avenue reported an unknown person forced open a sliding glass door and entered the building at 1:43 a.m. on Oct. 2. The person left with a $270 backpack vacuum cleaner. Officers were unable to identify the person based on security footage.
Thursday, Oct. 7
• A 62-year-old Anacortes man was defrauded out of $23,000 he sent via wire transfer to a woman he met online. After knowing the woman for a few months, she told him her father died and she’d inherited diamonds from his jewelry business. The man helped fund a trip from Turkey back to the U.S. to get the diamonds. He was then contacted by someone claiming to be Turkish police, who said the woman was arrested trying to smuggle diamonds out of the country. The man completed another wire transfer to assist with her purported legal fees. He was set to pick the woman up at SeaTac airport, but she never showed. Officers explained that the entire incident was a scam and encouraged the man to work with his bank on potentially tracking the funds.
