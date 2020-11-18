The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to more than 180 dispatches from Nov. 7-13. Here are some of them.
Saturday, Nov. 7
• Officers went to 41st Place in response to a report of a domestic dispute between two adult roommates about smoking outside the home. Investigation revealed that the smoking dispute culminated in one of the roommates pouring water on the lighted cigarette in the roommate’s hand. The woman then lit another cigarette, and once again it was extinguished by a cup of water. The 44-year-old who doused the cigarette was arrested and booked in the county jail on a domestic violence assault charge.
• A West Second Street resident called police because she thought her locked mailbox was intentionally burglarized overnight. The responding officer noticed that the mailbox was tilted to the side, possibly as a result of a vehicle colliding with it.
• A local woman called police to report that she received a sweepstakes letter and then a phone call from someone claiming to represent the awarding organization. The caller wanted bank account information and a portion of the $25,000 prize money. The woman did not provide information or money to the scammer.
• A sergeant on O Avenue pulled over a hatchback that had its lights off although it was dark outside. The car smelled of alcohol, and the 72-year-old Anacortes driver failed a roadside sobriety test. She was taken into custody for DUI and later released to a sober friend.
Sunday, Nov. 8
• A wind storm resulted in wires down in several locations during the day, according to 911 dispatch logs.
• An officer pulled over a mini-van on 32nd Street for going 10 mph over the posted 30 mph speed limit. The 33-year-old Anacortes driver said she thought her car had some wiring issues and she did not think she was driving over the speed limit. She also told the officer that she did not have her driver’s license on her; a check revealed that it was suspended. The driver was taken into custody without incident for driving with license suspended and later released with a citation.
• Officers went to a grocery store to investigate a possible theft. The manager told police she thought the suspect had been trespassed from the store on Nov. 5 but returned two times that day and stole alcohol and dairy products. Officers found the suspect in the parking lot and took him into custody for burglary and theft as well as two Mount Vernon Municipal Court warrants. The 22-year-old Anacortes man was later booked in the county jail.
Thursday, Nov. 12
• A van entered the Sharpes Corner roundabout in front of a sedan, resulting in a collision. The drivers proceeded to a nearby convenience store where they exchanged insurance information and spoke with an officer. The at-fault driver was given a ticket for failure to yield.
• A 58-year-old Anacortes man was arrested on a sheriff’s office warrant for criminal trespassing. An officer made contact with the man, who was in an SUV parked on N Avenue. Within plain sight were aluminum foil and a glass pipe commonly associated with illicit drug use, the officer reported. The man faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The jail would not accept the suspect on his warrant, so he was released at the scene.
Friday, Nov. 13
• Police received a call just after 3:30 a.m. about a loud bang in the area of Third Street and Q Avenue. The person who called thought it may have been a tree branch or electrical breaker. The responding officer found nothing hazardous in the area.
• A contractor reported tools were taken from a job site on Osprey Lane.
• A woman reported being called by someone who tried to convince her that the police would arrest her if she did not pay a warrant fee. The woman did not fall for the ploy and did not provide any information or money to the caller.
• A woman reported being called by someone who said she would be arrested for missing a court date in Olympia. The woman did not provide information to the caller.
— Anacortes Police Department
