The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 135 dispatches from Nov. 16-23. Here are some of them.
Saturday, Nov. 14
• A local man reported a suspicious set of circumstances associated with a recent online experience. The man told the investigating officer that he chatted with a woman from out of state a few times, and she asked him for Amazon gift cards. The woman sent him disturbing images of other people. The man did not provide any personal or identifying information and was advised to block the woman’s number and cease contact with her.
• A male and female from Anacortes were trespassed from a local grocery store. The manager alleged they had stashed items in their clothing. The female had some small electronic accessories stowed away, but turned them over to police before she and her counterpart were served with a trespass notice.
• Two residents in the area of West Second Street called 911 after hearing a loud boom late in the evening. An officer responded to the area but did not see any hazards. The noise may have been caused by high winds.
• Police are trying to identify a man suspected of assault on Sixth Street. The man got into a brief verbal argument with another man about 8:30 p.m., then allegedly pushed him to the ground, causing injury. Anyone with information is asked to contact an Anacortes police officer via the non-emergency dispatch line, 360-428-3211. Reference case number 20-A07474.
Sunday, Nov. 15
• A 10th Street resident reported that someone rummaged through her car overnight, taking her wallet.
• An 11th Street resident reported her purse and key fob were stolen from her unlocked car.
Monday, Nov. 16
• An officer issued a ticket for failure to yield to a local woman who drove past the stop sign at 25th Street and Commercial Avenue, resulting in a two-car collision just before noon. Her SUV was heavily damaged, but no one was injured.
• A male was shown on video grabbing a package from a porch on Orchard Avenue, then driving away in a dark-colored sedan. The suspect has not been identified.
• A woman reported that someone pulled the driver’s side windshield wiper mechanism from her car.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
• An officer found a damaged handicapped parking sign on Cabana Lane. The sign will cost the city $75 to replace.
• An officer was made aware of the theft of license plates from a car parked on Q Avenue. The owner told police that he noticed the plate was gone about 10 days earlier, but he just bought replacement plates and did not notify law enforcement. Then on Nov.17, he received a ticket in the mail that was generated by a red light camera in the Seattle area. The man told police he was not in that area recently, and the plate must have been placed on another car. He filled out a theft report.
• Officers searched Fidalgo Bay Road for an SUV that was reportedly parked and flashing its lights at oncoming motorists. Officers found the vehicle just after 8 p.m., parked facing the wrong way on Fidalgo Bay Road. The driver, a local 52-year-old man, had an open bottle of Heineken beer in his center console and failed roadside sobriety tests. He was arrested for DUI and was later released to a sober friend with his charging paperwork.
• A local woman called police just after 10:30 p.m. to report hearing sounds around her property, possibly a person. A sergeant looked but did not see anyone or anything suspicious. Gusty winds may have rattled a gate, according to the report.
Friday, Nov. 20
• A corporal responded to T Avenue in the early afternoon to investigate possible domestic violence involving a male and female living there. There was no crime committed, but the 34-year-old male had two arrest warrants for domestic violence assault. He was taken into custody without incident and booked in county jail on his warrants.
— Sources: Anacortes Police Department and 911 Dispatch reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.