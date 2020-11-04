A 24-year-old Skagit County man was charged with DUI early Oct. 31 after his car crashed into a guardrail and a transformer box, knocking out power to crosswalk lights and homes in the neighborhood.
The collision occurred about 3 a.m. on the northwest corner of Highway 20 and R Avenue, Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd said Monday. “Neighbors heard skidding tires and a crash, and then the power went out,” Floyd said.
Neighbors reported the crash.
The driver was standing outside of his car when officers arrived. His blood alcohol level was determined to be .144, Floyd said. The driver declined medical attention, was processed and charged with DUI, and turned over to a sober adult.
There were no other occupants in the car, Floyd said.
The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 146 dispatches from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1. Here are some of them.
Saturday, Oct. 24
• An 18-year-old Friday Harbor woman allegedly struck an officer while she was being arrested for trespassing. She was booked in the county jail for trespassing, resisting arrest, malicious mischief and assault. The officer had spoken to the woman outside a restaurant, where staff reported she had tried to enter the kitchen and wouldn’t leave the restaurant when asked. The officer followed the woman into another business, where the manager asked that she be removed. When officers told her she was under arrest for trespassing, she became physically combative, struck an officer in the chin with her fist and attempted to break frames hanging on the wall, according to the police report.
Sunday, Oct. 25
• A resident reported that his SUV was stolen from his driveway overnight. He told police the vehicle was unlocked with the keys in it. The responding officer was aware of a report that came in earlier in the day of a bumper in the roadway near 32nd Street and H Avenue that may belong to the SUV. About two hours after the SUV was reported stolen, another officer took a call from a woman who located what she thought was a stolen vehicle. Officers responded to where the car was parked and spoke with a teen suspect. Officers located a key fob matching the make of the stolen vehicle and took the teen into custody. The teen, who was not cooperative, was booked in the Skagit County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of taking a motor vehicle without permission and resisting arrest.
• Officers were dispatched just after noon to 12th Street and Commercial Avenue to investigate a report of a possible court-order violation. A 57-year-old Anacortes man was found to be within a few feet of a person protected by an anti-harassment order; the order restricts the man from being within 500 feet of the protected person, so he was taken into custody and transported to the police station. He was later released with a copy of his paperwork citing him for violation of an anti-harassment order.
• A hatchback was reportedly burglarized between 9:30 p.m. on the 24th and 11:30 a.m. The owner told police that she thought she locked the car before parking it on 28th Street, but was not sure. Her wallet containing her ID and two bank cards were missing from the glove compartment.
• A 77-year-old Anacortes driver drove past the stop sign at O Avenue and 22nd Street and struck the rear panel of a sedan driving by on 22nd Street. An officer was directly behind the at-fault driver at the time and stopped to investigate. No one was injured. Insurance information was exchanged and the at-fault driver was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
• A 43-year-old Mount Vernon woman was given a ticket for following too close after her vehicle rear-ended a sedan stopped at a stop sign on Commercial Avenue at Eighth Street just after 6:30 a.m. The person in the front vehicle sustained possible injury but declined medical attention. The at-fault driver said she was tired and not paying attention to her driving.
• A corporal saw a sedan just after 4 p.m. being driven west on Highway 20 toward Anacortes at about 90 mph. The driver drove north on R Avenue, then weaved west through town, continuing an erratic driving pattern believed by officers to be an attempt to elude. Officers discontinued pursuit due to public safety concerns and lost sight of it in the Skyline area. They later found the car abandoned on View Place. It was impounded at the police station.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
• The owner of some political signs reported that signs he placed at Skyline Way and Sunset Avenue were vandalized and that another sign was stolen.
• An $1,150 Honda generator was reported stolen from a local retailer. A store representative reported that the number of generators in the inventory didn’t match records and that the generator was stolen sometime since November 2019.
• A local woman reported receiving multiple calls from area car dealerships regarding car purchase inquiries made in her name. The woman told the responding officer that she placed a freeze on her credit, reached out to a credit agency for guidance, and planned to alert the Social Security Administration.
• A local woman reported an online commerce scam and requested police assistance. She was involved in email correspondence with a potential buyer of some appliances and furniture she was trying to sell online. She received a check for well over the agreed-upon price, with instructions to reply with a check for the “overpayment.” She sent the buyer a check for the overpayment, then tried to deposit the original check. She was informed that the funds were not available to cover the amount.
Thursday, Oct. 29
• A 74-year-old Anacortes man received a ticket for improper lane usage after he merged into the path of a sedan after exiting the Sharpes Corner roundabout, resulting in a collision. No one was injured, but both vehicles sustained more than $1,000 in damage.
— Anacortes Police Department
