The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 145 calls Nov. 10-17. Here are some of them.
Sunday, Nov. 10
• A 38-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested and booked in jail on a domestic violence assault charge. The man she was residing with called police to report that she had assaulted him earlier that evening. He said that about three hours prior, the woman jumped on top of him and pushed all of her weight onto him. The man showed officers scratches on his body consistent with his version of events. The woman was taken into custody.
• An officer pulled an SUV over on 30th Street after noticing that the registration tabs showed an expiration of 2020, but the Department of Licensing check showed that they expired in May 2019. The 50-year-old Anacortes driver said a friend gave the 2020 tab to him because he was having a hard time financially. Further investigation revealed that the driver had a suspended license, so he was taken into custody and later released with a copy of his citations for driving while license suspended and improper display of tabs.
• Officers broke up a party at the Rotary Park gazebo after someone called 911 to report the evening noise. Several alcohol containers and a marijuana bong were emptied and taken as evidence. Multiple teens were contacted and one-by-one they were released to parents, friends and family members. A 19-year-old male was cited for minor in possession, and a 21-year-old man was taken into custody and booked in jail on three warrants issued by the Anacortes Municipal Court for possession of marijuana, minor in possession and malicious mischief/theft.
• A 29-year-old Seattle man was arrested and cited for driving while license suspended after an officer stopped him for going 16 mph over the posted 30 mph limit on Oakes Avenue. The registered owner of the car was a passenger and had a good license, so he drove the vehicle from the scene.
Monday, Nov. 11
• An SUV parked in the 3100 block of West Third Place sustained $400 in damage to its gas tank in a malicious mischief incident that occurred sometime between Nov. 8 and 11. Visible were a puddle of gas and a drilled hole in the bottom of the tank.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
• A local woman called police to report that her friend’s email was hacked and was now being used to send fraudulent gift card requests. The responding officer recommended changing passwords and blocking the fraudulent requests.
• Officers responded mid-morning to a local grocery store to investigate a theft report. Based on the suspect description, officers located and arrested a 19-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman and recovered $38 worth of stolen items. She was released and told she will be cited for theft and trespassed from the store for one year.
• An Anaco Beach Road resident called police to report about $1,000 in damage to the hedges on his property near the side of the road. The damage was believed to have been caused over the weekend by a vehicle, though no accidents in the area were reported.
• Officers were sent midday to Seventh Street and W Avenue to investigate a one-car vehicle accident. The 16-year-old Anacortes driver said he lost control of the sedan when driving down the hill. Officers noticed the smell of marijuana and that the driver’s eyes were droopy. He performed poorly on the roadside tests, and a search incident to arrest for DUI yielded a small amount of marijuana in a vape pen. The driver was transported to the hospital for a blood draw, then released with a copy of his citation for DUI and possession of marijuana.
Thursday, Nov. 14
• A patrol sergeant noticed that a pickup parked on D Avenue had its driver’s side door open just after 2 a.m., but no one was around. The sergeant contacted the vehicle owner, who checked the vehicle but saw no damage and nothing missing from inside.
• A dog owner on 37th Drive called police to ask for help catching her large-breed dog that got loose and was chasing cows in a nearby pasture. An officer responded to catch the dog and return her home.
• An officer on eastbound Highway 20 saw a lighted cigarette fly out of the driver’s side window of the SUV in front of him. The officer pulled the SUV over on South Fidalgo Bay Road and spoke with the driver, a 40-year-old Anacortes man, who said he tossed the cigarette because the lit part dropped on his lap. The officer noticed a chemical smell, so he requested the K9 Unit. T-Bone alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics, so officers searched the vehicle and the suspect and found methamphetamine, heroin, pills and paraphernalia items, including a meth pipe and scale. All vehicle occupants were taken into custody and later released at the scene. All could face drug and drug paraphernalia charges.
Friday, Nov. 15
• A 38-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was arrested for driving while license suspended. He was pulled over because the pickup he was driving had an expired registration tag in the rear window. The driver was released at the scene with a copy of his citation.
• An Anaco Beach Road resident called police to report that someone hit her yard waste bin with a vehicle and broke the wheel off the bin. An officer responded to the scene and found several pieces of broken plastic.
— Anacortes Police Department
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.