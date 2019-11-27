An 18-year-old man was booked in county jail Sunday, Nov. 17, on a charge of second-degree assault after a fight involving use of a baseball bat.
Anacortes police officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at Storvik Park about 3:30 p.m. Officers contacted two males they had spoken to earlier in the day about a disagreement between the two of them. Both men were disheveled, and one ran away but stopped when an officer called him by name, according to the police report.
The two men said the fight stemmed from the disagreement earlier in the day. An Easton baseball bat was collected as evidence, and officers determined that the 18-year-old was the primary aggressor and had used the bat in the fight.
Medics responded to the scene. The 18-year-old was taken into custody.
The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to more than 150 dispatches from Nov. 16-25. Here are some of them.
Saturday, Nov. 16
• A local man visited the police department in the middle of the night to report that he was visiting a friend on Hillcrest Drive when his friend’s brother assaulted him. Officers contacted the 55-year-old suspect in the driveway of the home. The suspect told police that he had been angry because he lost his keys, yelled at the victim and struck him in the face. The suspect was cooperative until an officer began to take him into custody; the suspect pulled away and grabbed a small item from his pocket that he threw as he ran. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers. Officers found the item he threw — a small amount of suspected methamphetamine. The suspect was booked in jail on an investigative hold for drug possession, assault and resisting arrest.
Sunday, Nov. 17
• A 23-year-old Oak Harbor man was pulled over by an officer because his vehicle registration was expired as of July 2018. The man said he recently purchased the car from a friend and thought the registration was valid. A routine check on the driver revealed that his license was suspended, so he was taken into custody, cited and released after agreeing to appear in court.
• A dispute between a man and his ex-girlfriend resulted in malicious mischief charges for the 22-year-old woman. Investigation indicated that she became angry during a verbal dispute, so she grabbed a tire iron and smacked the windshield with it, causing a small hole and several cracks. No one was injured.
• An officer on patrol on Padilla Heights Road saw a sports car with an expired registration drive past him. He contacted an officer nearby to pull the car over. During the ensuing investigation, K9 T-Bone alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a backpack with syringes, a scale with drug residue, and a pipe with residue. The driver, a 35-year-old man from Coupeville, was released but faces a criminal citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monday, Nov. 18
• A 22-year-old Anacortes man was arrested for theft of alcohol and fruit and trespassed from a local grocery store at 1:30 p.m. He was reported back in the same store just under three hours later, carrying a half-empty bottle of whiskey. He was taken into custody and booked in jail on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing.
• Officers were notified a 28-year-old Camano Island woman wanted on two warrants for malicious mischief and resisting arrest was at a local residence in violation of a protection order. Officers took her into custody and booked her in the county jail on her warrants and a citation for violation of a court order.
• A local 24-year-old woman was booked in the county jail on eight arrest warrants. A caller dialed 911 because they heard the woman’s car horn blaring and thought she might be in distress. A routine check revealed her wanted status, so she was arrested and taken to jail.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• Two unlocked vehicles parked at a residence near Storvik Park were reportedly rifled through and several valuables, including some cash, were reported stolen.
• An officer contacted the driver of a sedan to speak with him about his vehicle registration, which showed the vehicle had been sold in October. The 24-year-old driver said he did not have a license and was going to the gas station for a Slurpee and chips, then planned to go home. The driver was arrested, cited and released on scene for driving while license suspended and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.
Thursday, Nov. 21
• A 39-year-old Mount Vernon driver was arrested just after dark for driving while license suspended and for driving without an ignition interlock device. An officer stopped the man for driving a pickup with no lights on and pulling a trailer with no visible license plate. A routine check revealed the man’s suspended license status and interlock restriction, though there was no ignition device in the vehicle. The driver was cited and released on scene.
Friday, Nov. 22
• A pickup was pulled over on Commercial Avenue because part of the vehicle’s license plate was obscured by a trailer hitch. The driver, a 36-year-old man from Anacortes, admitted he made several quick turns because he did not want to be pulled over. A routine check revealed he had a warrant for driving while license suspended. The man was arrested and taken to jail on his warrant, and his vehicle was turned over to his licensed passenger.
— Anacortes Police Department
