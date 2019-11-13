The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to more than 170 dispatches Nov. 2-11. Among the calls during that period:
Saturday, Nov. 2
• A motorist was pulled over just after midnight on Highway 20 for expired registration tabs. The 34-year-old Anacortes woman admitted that her driver’s license was suspended and stated she had just purchased the car from a friend who lived nearby. She was taken into custody and charged with driving while license suspended and operating a vehicle without the required ignition interlock. She was released after agreeing to call a licensed driver.
• An officer was in line to purchase items at a grocery store just after 3 a.m. when an employee told him a juvenile male walking out the front door may have stolen something. The officer spoke outside with the juvenile, who initially denied stealing anything. After reviewing video surveillance footage, the officer spoke with the juvenile again and two stolen energy drinks were recovered. The juvenile and his friend were trespassed from the store and transported to their respective homes.
Sunday, Nov. 3
• An automotive shop employee reported that he left his car parked at the Commercial Avenue business overnight and someone broke his passenger door window, gaining access to a grocery bag containing miscellaneous personal items. The items were later recovered nearby.
Monday, Nov. 4
• A 65-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. A Swinomish Tribe officer asked for assistance involving the woman’s possible involvement in a traffic complaint, so an Anacortes officer contacted the woman as she stepped out of the driver’s seat of her sedan parked in the driveway. The woman displayed poor balance and smelled of alcohol.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
• A local business owner called police to report that someone stole $200 worth of magnetic vehicle signs and a half rack of Dr. Pepper from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at a store on Commercial Avenue.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
• A local woman reported receiving an automated call for the last several months stating that her Social Security number has been compromised. She was advised that this was likely a scam and she should contact credit reporting agencies to verify that her personal information is secure.
• A B Avenue resident is missing some clothing items and a reusable grocery bag after someone entered her car over the weekend and removed the items.
• A 42-year-old Anacortes man was given a ticket for improper lane usage after he merged into the right lane on Commercial Avenue to pass a bus. His merge resulted in a collision with another vehicle in the right lane. No one was injured, but the at-fault vehicle sustained reportable damage.
Thursday, Nov. 7
• Officers were sent to Anaco Beach Road just after 2:30 a.m. to investigate a one-car collision. The driver called police to report that his car had some mechanical issues that caused him to drive off the road. Investigation revealed that the older-model SUV exited the roadway and traveled through several plants and rocks, striking them with enough force to trigger the airbags. Medics checked the driver on scene. He smelled of alcohol, slurred his words and failed a sobriety test. A breath sample showed his blood-alcohol content to be twice the legal limit to drive. He was booked in the county jail for DUI.
• A 38th Street resident reported a vehicle prowl that occurred one or two weeks prior. A $100 pair of binoculars were reportedly stolen from the unlocked vehicle, but the vehicle was not damaged.
— Anacortes Police Department
