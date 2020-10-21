Two children said Oct. 18 they encountered a male and female in a wooded area adjacent to Mount Erie Elementary School who yelled at them and waved what appeared to be a handgun, according to Anacortes Police.
The children ran home and called police. Police Capt. Dave Floyd said officers were at the scene within a few minutes of the 6:30 p.m. call.
“We checked the wooded area pretty extensively,” Floyd said. “Nobody matching their description was there.”
Floyd said the police report stated that the children were scared and that they provided “a fair amount of detail” about the incident. Of the woods where the encounter took place, Floyd said, “There was no indication anyone is living there. There was random litter indicating that the wooded area is being used or transited through.”
The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 154 dispatches from Oct. 12-19. Here are some of them.
Saturday, Oct. 10
• A 34th Street resident reported someone tried to open her locked car, which was parked in a carport. She shared a surveillance video clip with the officer.
• Someone reportedly stole an orange fiberglass ladder, a men’s red K2-brand mountain bike and a red gas can from a carport on Eighth Street sometime during the night.
Sunday, Oct.11
• Political signs were reported stolen from a home on Oakes Avenue sometime during the night. The owner said the signs would cost $60 to replace.
Monday, Oct.12
• A resident of west Anacortes found more than 200 pieces of mail belonging to 134 residents of various parts of the city. The resident gave police a garbage bag full of soggy mail and packages. The items were sorted and handed over to the Post Office for re-delivery. Police ask that anyone with surveillance video footage of the thefts call non-emergency dispatch line, 360-428-3211 to speak with an officer. Police also suggested residents secure their mail in a locked box and retrieve their mail and packages as soon as possible after delivery to prevent theft.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
• The animal control officer went to a business on South March Point Road in response to a report of six hens that were loose on the property. Employees were in the process of capturing the hens so they could be taken to a local farm.
• An officer saw a small sedan at Q Avenue and 22nd Street that was driven by a local man known to have a suspended driver’s license. He was pulled over, arrested and cited for driving while license suspended. The man’s car was impounded; he was released at the scene.
• Two bottles of vodka were reported stolen from a local grocery store. The responding officer confronted a 55-year-old Anacortes woman about bottles concealed in a large bag she was carrying. The woman removed the bottles from her bag and said her husband was planning to pay for the items while she went to the restroom. Video surveillance film reportedly showed the woman concealing the bottles in her handbag. She was arrested and cited for theft.
• A sergeant pulled a car over on 12th Street and D Avenue and arrested the 28-year-old driver for driving with a suspended license. She was given a courtesy ride home and released with a copy of her citation.
Wednesday, Oct.14
• An officer pulled over a sedan with two broken taillights just after 5 a.m. The driver, a 33-year-old Mount Vernon man, was found to be driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was cited and released at the scene.
• A 26-year-old Ferndale man was arrested on South March Point Road for failure to transfer title and driving while license suspended. He was released and his passenger drove the car from the scene.
• A local woman did not give personal information to fraudsters claiming to represent a law enforcement agency in Texas. When the caller threatened arrest if she did not provide her personal information, the woman called Anacortes Police. The responding officer tried to call the number provided by the woman, but it was no longer in service. The local woman was given information on how to protect her accounts and personal information.
Thursday, Oct.15
• A folding knife, employee ID badges and a checkbook were reported stolen from an SUV parked in the 900 block of 34th Street. The SUV owner told police that the driver’s window was broken sometime during the night to gain access.
• Anacortes Parks and Recreation staff reported an aggressive large dog belonging to a person camping at Washington Park. The dog was running loose when the animal control officer arrived; she was able to coax the dog into a car at the campsite.
• An SUV struck a light pole at R Avenue and 22nd Street. The driver was checked by medical personnel and released to the care of a physician. When the driver was speaking with police, the officer noticed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver failed a field sobriety test, and a breath test showed her blood-alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit to operate a car. She was arrested and charged with DUI.
Friday, Oct.16
• A patrol officer pulled over an SUV with expired registration tabs just after midnight. A local 66-year-old man was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license and three arrest warrants for the same. The county jail would not accept him, so he was released at the scene with his charging paperwork.
• A man argued with his mother after his cat urinated on the wall. Police officers spoke with the 24-year-old man and his mom about what occurred. After the cat urinated, the mother planned to put the cat outside and the son grabbed her by her arms and called her derogatory names. The son was taken into custody for domestic violence assault and booked in county jail.
— Anacortes Police Department
