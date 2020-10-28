A local resident called police regarding a male deer on 14th Street. The resident told police that he did not like the way the deer was looking at his cat. The buck later walked off after realizing the cat was not the species he was looking for. There were other bucks competing for a doe in the area, which may explain this buck’s odd behavior.
The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 161 dispatches from Oct. 19-26. Here are some of them.
Saturday, Oct. 17
• A 25-year-old Anacortes woman was ticketed for following too close, resulting in a vehicle collision at 25th Street and Commercial Avenue. She told police that she “zoned out,” failed to slow for the car in front of her on Commercial and rear-ended it. Both vehicles had reportable damage, but no one was injured.
• An SUV was T-boned by a sedan driving north on Commercial Avenue at 11th Street. The SUV rolled onto its side in the collision. Occupants of both vehicles sustained minor injury; the SUV driver was ticketed for failure to yield.
• A grocery store manager asked that a man be charged and trespassed in the theft of $12 in groceries. Officers arrested the 24-year-old, charged him with theft and issued him a trespass notice before releasing him at the scene.
Sunday, Oct. 18
• An officer went to the 32nd Street parking lot of Storvik Park just before 7 p.m. in response to a car fire. The officer made sure that no one was in the car, then used his fire extinguisher to slow the spread of the blaze before firefighters arrived. The sedan owner said he recently had some engine work done by a friend. No one was injured.
• More than $200 worth of groceries and alcohol were reported stolen from a local store. Police officers caught up with the suspect. The 33-year-old Hope Island man was found to be in possession of two prescription pills that were not prescribed to him. He was released with a copy of a trespass notice and faces theft charges. Drug charges are pending based on state lab results.
Monday, Oct. 19
• A Guemes Island Ferry terminal employee reported that a car had been parked for several days in the ferry parking lot. A 22-year-old woman and 21-year-old man in the car had felony arrest warrants. Officers took the two into custody without incident, and they were booked in jail on their respective warrants.
• An H Avenue resident told police that his unlocked vehicle was entered sometime during the night. Only a bottle of hand sanitizer was reported missing.
• Two Cascade Court residents reported that a Japanese maple valued at $1,000 and a decorative globe were missing from their front yards. The neighbors told one of the residents that they saw someone in the area about 4 a.m. that day but couldn’t provide a description of the associated vehicle or individual.
• No foul play was discovered in the course of an investigation into the death of an 83-year-old woman in a hot tub on Hillcrest Drive. Police officers and Anacortes Fire Department medics performed life-saving measures but were unable to revive the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
• Two political signs on Oakes Avenue and the corner of Anaco Beach Road and Sunset were painted pink sometime during the previous night.
• A local woman reported receiving an email confirming an order delivery from out of state. The woman did not make such an order and called a phone number provided in the email. The person on the phone told the woman that she could cancel the order if she purchased several gift cards and provided the card numbers and PIN. She was told she would be reimbursed when the original faulty purchase was “resolved.” The woman realized this was a scam and was advised by police to report it to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.
• Officers were dispatched to an N Avenue apartment to investigate a report of an altercation involving a lot of screaming. The caller provided a description of a vehicle leaving the area; an officer stopped it near M Avenue and spoke with the male driver. The man said his wife grabbed his neck and scratched him during an argument over discipline for a child in the house. The husband said he was driving to a family member’s house to de-escalate the situation. Officers spoke with the man’s wife, a 28-year-old from Anacortes, and determined that she was the primary aggressor in the altercation. She was booked in jail for domestic violence assault.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
• A sports car went into an embankment on Highway 20 south of South March Point Road. The driver told police that she was distracted by her coffee and drove off the roadway. She sustained some injuries and will receive a ticket in the mail for driving with wheels off roadway.
Thursday, Oct. 22
• A local woman reported that she was a victim of check fraud. She told the investigating officer that she was sent two checks in the mail and was convinced to deposit one of them and send the company $100 of her own money. Her bank told her that the first check she tried to deposit was fraudulent and she should contact police.
Friday, Oct. 23
• A local man reported receiving calls from the “Social Security Department” informing him that his Social Security number was compromised in Texas. The man gave the caller his personal information, including his Social Security number. The man reporting the scam was advised by police to report the incident to the Social Security Administration to avoid any compromise of his identity.
— Anacortes Police Department
