The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 150 dispatches Sept. 30 to Oct. 5. Here are some of them.
Sunday, Sept. 27
• A wooden box containing belt buckles and a set of vehicle keys were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• A small-breed dog was placed in the care of a veterinarian for treatment of injuries received in an altercation with a medium-sized dog at Washington Park. The animal control officer declared the medium-sized dog potentially dangerous because of the severity of injuries it inflicted on the smaller dog.
• With the help of a Swinomish Tribal Police officer, Anacortes Police arrested a 38-year-old Arlington man for driving under the influence. Officers were looking for the man after receiving word that he may have been involved in a physical altercation at Washington Park. Officers contacted the man on Whistle Lake Road. Officers saw open beer cans in the vehicle and smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath. He failed a roadside sobriety test, and a breath sample showed his blood-alcohol level exceeded the legal limit. He was booked in jail on a DUI charge. Two passengers were released.
Monday, Sept. 28
• An officer on patrol on Cabana Lane noticed an unoccupied SUV parked with its dome light on. The officer turned around and noticed a man standing outside the car. The man said the car was his and he was on his way to work. After some investigation, it was determined that the man, a 43-year-old from Mount Vernon, had two misdemeanor arrest warrants. He was taken into custody and booked in jail on his warrants.
• A presidential candidate sign was reported stolen from the area of Oakes Avenue and Anacopper Road. The sign owner told police that the sign was still there the day prior and it appeared that other signs in the area were untouched. Meanwhile, a political campaign sign at Commercial and Longview avenues was reportedly painted over sometime during the week of the 20th.
• A resident reported receiving a call from someone claiming to represent the Social Security Administration. The caller threatened arrest if she did not contact them. The responding officer informed her that the call was a scam.
• Three juvenile males were trespassed from a local hardware store for allegedly trying to steal $25 worth of merchandise. The juveniles dropped the items as a store employee pursued them. Officers counseled the juveniles, contacted their parents or guardians, and then trespassed them from the store for one year at the store’s request.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
• A juvenile female was arrested for DUI just after midnight after a report of a vehicle collision at A Avenue and Forest Park Lane. A severely damaged sports coupe had struck a tree. The teen driver, who was standing nearby, failed a sobriety test and a breath test. She was charged with DUI and released to a sober adult.
• A travel trailer was burglarized while parked at a business on Molly Lane and almost $1,000 worth of digital equipment and media, as well as a stainless steel grill, were reported stolen. The owner reported the incident and told the investigating officer that the theft occurred sometime in the previous month.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
• A 55-year-old Anacortes man was given a ticket for following too close after his sedan rear-ended a pickup stopped at the intersection of 32nd Street and Commercial Avenue. The driver told police that he was reaching for something in the glove compartment and didn’t see the vehicle stopped in front of him. Both vehicles were damaged.
• A local man reported that he received an email he assumed was from a trusted friend. The email requested $700 in gift cards, so the man purchased them and provided the PIN number via email. His friend said he did not send the request.
Thursday, Oct. 1
• A local retailer reported the theft of about $90 worth of items from the store, including a handbag. The business had video surveillance of the theft, and the male suspect was identified as having made a purchase there earlier in the day. Theft charges will be mailed to the suspect.
• A bicyclist told police that a mid-sized dog walked up to him, licked his ankle and then bit him. The dog handler denied that his dog bit the man and then left the scene. The animal control officer reviewed the case and was able to establish who owned the dog and made contact with the dog owner to begin the required 10-day rabies quarantine.
• A Sixth Street resident reported that a man he did not know showed up at his house and asked him to call the police after stating that he had been using drugs and alcohol. Officers took the 18-year-old male into custody for being a minor in possession and took him home to his mother.
• A man reported that his silver 1998 Honda Civic sedan was stolen from a parking lot in the 1300 block of Commercial Avenue while he was working. The man recalled seeing a car that looked like his turn east on Q Avenue about 7 p.m. The license plate number is BRC6209. Anyone with information can call an officer at 360-428-3211, reference case number 20-A06502.
Friday, Oct. 2
• A 19-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested for driving while license suspended and failure to transfer title. The woman was driving a hatchback with a broken taillight and expired registration tabs. She was cited and released at the scene.
— Anacortes Police Department
