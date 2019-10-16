The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to the following calls since Oct. 5. They were among more than 160 calls to which officers responded.
Saturday, Oct. 5
• A 36-year-old man with two arrest warrants ran from police in the area of the 2300 block of Commercial Avenue. After several minutes, he gave up and was taken into custody on 22nd Street. He told police he knew he had warrants and did not want to go to jail. An officer transported him to Burlington, where he was turned over on his warrant to Department of Corrections personnel.
• A scammer called a local woman and claimed her adult daughter was being held for ransom. The scammer wanted the woman to wire money from a local convenience store and asked for a large amount of cash before she would be set free. When told there was only $100 available, the scammer accepted the offer. Before the money was transferred, the daughter was located, unharmed, so the woman hung up and no money changed hands. The call originated from a phone number beginning with “52,” which is the country code for Mexico.
• Four unlocked vehicles were entered on the 1900 block of 24th Street. Although someone went through the vehicles, nothing of note was mentioned in the report.
• A man on foot crossing the road in front of a corporal attempted to conceal his face from the officer. He walked into a nearby business and exited a short time later as the officer was pulling up in his patrol car. When the officer stopped to speak with the man, he began visibly shaking, then ran off to the southwest. The 28-year-old Mount Vernon man ran for a short time but was taken into custody in an alley nearby. A routine check revealed that he had a felony warrant. A search of the man’s backpack revealed a small amount of heroin and needles. He was booked into jail on his warrant and faces possible additional charges of drug and drug paraphernalia possession as well as obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Sunday, Oct. 6
• Officers were sent to Oakes Avenue to assist a woman who was reported lying in the roadway with possible injury. An ambulance arrived about the same time as the officer and the woman was treated on the scene, then taken to the hospital. The officer spoke with the man who reported the incident, and he provided various versions of the events leading to the woman’s injury. After some time, the man admitted that he and the woman were in the vehicle together and she jumped out of the moving vehicle during an argument. A Washington State trooper then came to the scene and took custody of the male to perform a DUI investigation.
• Someone called 911 in the middle of the night to report a slow-moving station wagon driving in the area of 35th Street and T Avenue. An officer determined that it was a newspaper delivery carrier.
• About $130 worth of sporting goods and electronics were stolen in a vehicle prowl on Down Jones Way.
Monday, Oct. 7
• Officers contacted a male sleeping in an older-model SUV parked in a commercial parking lot. Initially, he was uncooperative with officers and refused to open the window or door to speak with them. Eventually, he opened his door and was arrested and booked in jail on a DUI warrant.
• A woman came to the police station to report that her child’s BMX bike was stolen from her carport on 27th Street sometime in the previous several days. The investigating officer found a bike that matched in police department storage, and it was turned over to its rightful owner.
• A local woman called police to report that her sedan was keyed and the air removed from a tire sometime during her work shift in downtown Anacortes. Damage was estimated at $500.
• An SUV and a van were damaged in a collision at 32nd Street and Commercial Avenue. The van collided with the rear end of the SUV when it stopped for a red light at the intersection. The at-fault driver was given a ticket for no insurance and following too close. No one was injured.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
• A 20-year-old Mount Vernon man was charged with alcohol theft after a local grocery store manager called police to investigate the theft of over $80 worth of beer from the store. An officer stopped a sedan matching the driver and license plate descriptions on Memorial Highway. The driver was taken into custody for theft and later released on scene with a copy of his citation.
— Anacortes Police Department
