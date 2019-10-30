These are some of the calls the Anacortes Police Department handled from Oct. 19-25.
Saturday, Oct. 19
• A 30-year-old Mount Vernon woman distracted by a traffic stop on Highway 20 coming into town near the R Avenue roundabout — failed to notice that the car in front of her was stopped for the red light and collided into the rear of the car. The collision caused reportable damage to both vehicles and both drivers sustained minor injury. The at-fault driver was ticketed for following too close.
• A patrol sergeant saw a woman she recognized on Seventh Street and ran a routine check on her that returned with a felony warrant for violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and a Skagit County District Court warrant for DUI. The sergeant pulled the woman over a short time later and took her into custody without incident. She was booked in county jail on her warrants and faces additional charges for driving while license suspended.
• A patrol officer saw a sports car take a wide turn onto northbound Commercial Avenue from Sixth Street, skidding and losing traction as it made the turn and going several feet into the oncoming lane. The officer pulled the car over on Third Street. The driver, a 41-year-old Ferndale man, had bloodshot eyes and smelled like alcohol, according to the officer. The driver failed a roadside test, and a breath sample showed a blood alcohol level three times over the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle. He was taken transported to the county jail for driving under the influence.
Sunday, Oct. 20
• A 37-year-old Mount Vernon woman was jailed for domestic violence assault after police spoke with her in a grocery store parking late Sunday morning. Officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic dispute in the parking lot and spoke with the man and woman involved. The two told police that they were in an on-and-off relationship and got into an altercation over buying food. A backpack and phone were damaged during the argument; the man was struck with a child safety seat in the back of the head and sustained several scratches to his face when the woman grabbed his face.
• The rear bumper of a parked hatchback was torn off in a hit-and-run collision downtown. The hatchback’s owner was not in the car when it was struck, but officers obtained witness accounts. Swinomish Tribe police officers found the driver and his vehicle parked on Casino Drive and detained him until an Anacortes officer arrived. The 34-year-old Oak Harbor man was arrested for hit and run and DUI; a breath sample showed a blood alcohol level three times over the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle. He was booked in the county jail.
• A King Street resident called police to report that someone entered his vehicle overnight and rifled through the interior, though nothing of note was missing. A piece of clothing was left behind in the vehicle that did not belong to him, so the officer logged the item as evidence.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
• A 1980s Evinrude 9.9-horsepower outboard motor was reportedly stolen from a boat parked on the 1100 block of 15th Street sometime over the weekend.
• No one was injured in a two-car collision at the Sharpes Corner roundabout. An 18-year-old Mount Vernon woman was cited for failing to yield the right of way to a vehicle already in the intersection.
Thursday, Oct. 24
• A passenger involved in a vehicle collision near M Avenue and Broadview Drive called police to report the collision. The passenger and driver were not injured. The corporal interviewed the driver of the other car, a 64-year-old woman, who was asked to take a roadside sobriety test after seeming unsteady on her feet and fumbling through her belongings to find her driver’s license. She had a difficult time maintaining her balance and failed the test. She was taken into custody for DUI and later to the hospital for a blood sample. She was then booked in county jail on her charge due to a previous DUI conviction within the last 10 years.
Friday, Oct. 25
• Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of O Avenue to investigate suspicious activity. Officers spoke with four people who denied doing anything illegal. A routine check of one of the women, a 33-year-old from Oak Harbor, revealed a misdemeanor warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked and released on her warrant, after stating she would go to court on the assigned date.
— Anacortes Police Department
