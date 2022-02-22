Friday, Feb. 11
• A 90-year-old Anacortes man had unauthorized money transfers that were discovered when his new caregiver was going over his finances. Officers have a person of interest in the case, and the man is working with his bank on the unauthorized charges. The investigation continues.
Saturday, Feb. 12
• A 30-year-old Mount Vernon man reported that his car had been broken into while hiking at Mount Erie. An officer responded and noted that the rear passenger window had been broken. The man reported about $3,250 in stolen items and was later notified that someone had used his credit card in Burlington. The investigation continues.
• Officers responded to a report of a theft at a local grocery store. The manager said a woman filled a cart with unpaid items, loitered near the entrance and then left without paying. An officer contacted the suspect later at her home. She admitted to stealing food items, so officers cited her for theft and gave her a trespass notice.
• An officer responded to the Anacortes Public Library for a vagrancy complaint from a person who was concerned about a man “setting up camp” in front of the library doors. The officer contacted two men near the library entrance. One of the men was packing up and appeared to be leaving, and the officer told the other that he needed to be gone by the next day. The officer later checked the other man’s trespass history and found that he had been trespassed from the library property last February. The officer later contacted the man on an unrelated matter and mentioned the trespass; the man was angry and said he would sue the library, the city and the officer.
• A grocery manager reported that a man entered the store, took some deli food and then left without paying before going to sit on the steps on the east side of the building even after the manager spoke to him about paying. The man was intoxicated and eating food from deli containers when officers arrived. Dispatch advised of a burglary warrant for the man’s arrest, so he was transported to the Skagit County jail.
Sunday, Feb. 13
• A 53-year-old Anacortes woman reported that her vehicle had been broken into overnight on R Avenue. She reported that about $540 worth of items were taken from her unlocked car.
Monday, Feb. 14
• A 47-year-old Anacortes woman reported that two people had been in the Storvik Park bathroom for a long time. Officers contacted a boyfriend and girlfriend, who advised that they both had stomach issues. The boy’s mother arrived and picked them up.
• A 69-year-old Anacortes man reported that his car had been shot by a paintball while driving near the intersection of Highway 20 and Reservation Road. There was no damage, but the man advised that he believed the paintball was shot from another vehicle on the highway, which he remembered passing him. Another reporting party advised that his vehicle also was shot by a paintball while driving on the highway earlier in the day. The investigation continues.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
• An employee of a Christianson Road business reported a break-in. She advised that when she arrived to work Tuesday morning, the front glass door was shattered, and the store safe was missing. The investigation continues.
• An officer was sent to a local bar regarding a possible fight. The bartender had called 911 to report that two customers had a dispute, and one was armed with a hammer. Officers arrived and spoke to the bartender and bar patrons and learned that a man had arrived at the bar, followed by another man who had driven up on a loud motorcycle. They advised that the second man had said he had been driving over 110 mph and had been cut off by the other man. They said he became angry before leaving and then returning, pacing around the parking lot before removing his riding leathers and retrieving a hammer from his motorcycle bag. He shouted at a man inside the bar but never entered nor confronted anyone. He then got back on his bike and left toward Oak Harbor.
Thursday, Feb. 17
• An officer responded following a call from a paramedic who had responded to a dog bite complaint on O Avenue. The dog reportedly bit another resident of the home where it lives.
• An officer was dispatched to a suspicious complaint on Coho Lane. A 68-year-old Anacortes woman advised that her mother’s caregivers had left her address when they normally stay overnight. Her mother’s husband had hired caregivers to take care of her, and he had passed away a month ago. The caregivers had been staying at the residence but then said they were permanently leaving the job. The daughter was concerned that they had stolen items when they left, but she does not know the caregivers’ names.
