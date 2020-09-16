Anacortes police officers investigated reports of a loud bang, possibly from a firework, near demonstrators supporting President Trump on 12th Street and Commercial Avenue Sept. 6.
Police Capt. Dave Floyd said officers found no remnants of a firework at the scene and could not find a possible suspect — described as an individual in a gray shirt on a bicycle.
On Sept. 13, officers returned to the scene to investigate a report of a man carrying a bucket of fireworks. Officers contacted a 70-year-old man carrying a bucket containing an M80, a large powerful firecracker sometimes called a salute.
“He didn’t light it,” Floyd said. “He said he was looking to gain attention, but decided lighting it was not a good idea and returned to the other side of the street.”
Floyd said police confiscated the M80, which is an illegal firework.
The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 168 dispatches between Sept. 7 and 14. Here are some of them.
Sunday, Sept. 6
• A 38-year-old Tacoma man was arrested early evening on a felony Skagit County Superior Court warrant. Officers were in the area of the skate park investigating a suspicious activity report when they made contact with the man. He was booked in the county jail.
Monday, Sept. 7
• A 34-year-old Anacortes man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a beer from a local store. Officers contacted the man nearby and found a beer and drug paraphernalia when they searched him. Because he had been previously trespassed from the store, he was charged with burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia for items found during the search. He was booked in the jail.
• Theft of a political sign was reported from a home on Oakes Avenue. The reporting party provided suspect vehicle and license plate information, and an officer pulled the car over on Commercial Avenue just after 2 p.m. The officer saw a political sign in the passenger’s seat. The suspect, a 27-year-old woman from Seattle, said she took the sign and would have taken more, too, but they were secured to the ground. She was taken into custody and later released. Officers returned the sign to its owner. The suspect could face a misdemeanor charge of removing or defacing political advertising.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
• Officers were dispatched just after 9 a.m. to a possible fight in progress at a local hotel. The first officer on scene informed other responding officers that one of the people involved just left the scene in her vehicle, so officers pulled the car over to speak with her. The involved male was also interviewed and it was determined that the altercation was verbal only.
• A local couple reported an attempted fraud. Within hours of posting a vehicle for sale online, they received an email stating that the person was interested in buying the car and would overnight a check to pay for it. The next day, a check for about three times the agreed-upon sale price was received, and the vehicle sellers took the check to their bank to verify fund availability. The bank determined that funds were not available, so the couple reported the incident to police. They were told that this was a common scam attempt whereby the fraudster sends a check for more than the amount requested and asks for the amount in excess to be returned via a money transfer. The couple were informed they could destroy the check and report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.
• Officers investigated a suspicious person complaint in the area of 41st Street and H Avenue. A male without a shirt was walking in and out of traffic, and someone thought he may have a knife on him. Officers contacted a local 59-year-old man matching the description. He was told to place the bag he had in his hands on the ground, as well as the wallet in his other hand. He was placed in handcuffs for safety purposes. A small baggie with suspected methamphetamine was found in the man’s wallet, and he was arrested and booked in jail for felony drug possession.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
• An officer spoke just after 9 a.m. with a 50-year-old Anacortes man whose vehicle struck some mailboxes on 29th Street. He reportedly told a mailbox owner that he was late for a medical appointment and sped off. Officers spoke with the man at a medical clinic nearby and determined that he had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant out of Burlington Municipal Court. The man said his vehicle struck the mailboxes when he swerved to miss a dog. He was ticketed for driving while license suspended and driving with wheels off roadway.
• The Animal Control officer received a report of a noisy rooster on Coralroot Place. The rooster owner was given a week to find the bird a new home outside of city limits.
• A 20-year-old Anacortes driver was given a ticket for failure to yield after his vehicle struck a bicyclist about noon at 21st Street and R Avenue. The bicyclist was attempting to cross the intersection in a marked crosswalk when he was struck but was not injured.
• Someone reported a sedan driving erratically near 32nd Street and D Avenue just after 3 p.m. An officer pulled in behind the sedan. The 71-year-old La Conner driver said he had consumed a couple “slurps” of alcohol. He failed a roadside sobriety test, and a breath test exceeded the legal limit for driving. He was taken into custody for DUI and later released to a sober adult.
• A pickup owner reported that the passenger’s side window on his vehicle was broken.
Thursday, Sept. 10
• A local woman reported that she received a denial letter from a Department of Labor office in a Midwest state she never lived in. The woman reported it to the federal government. She was encouraged to monitor her credit and financial accounts for fraudulent activity.
Friday, Sept. 11
• A Scotty brand downrigger, model 1106, was allegedly stolen from a boat parked in a driveway on West Fourth Street sometime during the week of Sept. 7. The electrical cord connecting the equipment to the boat was damaged.
• An officer investigated a fraud complaint at a local convenience store. An employee told police she received a call from someone claiming to be from corporate headquarters. The fraudster convinced the employee to reboot the store’s computer system and activate three gift cards to “test” the system. After the call, the employee hung up and tried to call the number back, but no one answered. After realizing it was likely a scam attempt, the employee called the gift card company to cancel the cards and filed a police report.
— Anacortes Police Department
