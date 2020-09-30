A man who was asked to leave a party allegedly fired a handgun toward the ground outside the home late Saturday night before leaving the scene.
The incident occurred about 11:43 p.m. on the 3400 block of West Sixth Street in Anacortes, Police Capt. Dave Floyd said. Swinomish Police saw the suspect’s car in their jurisdiction and pursued, but the suspect eluded officers.
The suspect lives in Skagit County, Floyd said. His identity is known but he had not been arrested as of Monday, according to Floyd.
The man reportedly became confrontational during the party and was asked to leave, Floyd said. Shortly after, a gunshot was heard. No one else from the party was outside, and no one saw the man fire the gun, but it was fired “within seconds” of him being asked to leave the party, Floyd said. Evidence was retrieved from the scene, Floyd said.
The man could be charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits; other charges could be filed pending the investigation, Floyd said.
The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 193 dispatches Sept. 20-27. Here are some of them:
Saturday, Sept. 19
• A boat owner reported that his 10-foot dinghy with a Suzuki outboard motor was stolen from the marina on Q Avenue. A relative of the boat owner secured the boat at the dock earlier in the week and when the owner returned, the $3,000 boat was gone.
• An expired registration led to the arrests of two people. A patrol officer stopped a vehicle on Field Avenue and found that the vehicle title also had not been transferred, and the 32-year-old driver had no license. Upon finding the driver had a warrant for arrest from the Department of Corrections, he was taken into custody and later booked in jail. A 56-year-old male passenger had four arrest warrants and was taken into custody, transported to the Police Department and later released with a new court date.
• A 34-year-old Anacortes man was arrested and booked in county jail on an investigative hold for burglary and theft. Police contacted the man based on a description provided by a local grocer who reported that the man walked into the store, grabbed a six-pack of beer, then walked out without paying. The suspect was trespassed from the store in early September for a similar issue.
Sunday, Sept. 20
• A 24-year-old Anacortes man was arrested at 9 a.m. and charged with public indecency. A passerby called 911 and reported the suspect was urinating on a building near the intersection of 11th Street and Commercial Avenue.
• A K Avenue resident reported that someone had stolen decals from her vintage pickup.
Monday, Sept. 21
• A $600 saw was reported stolen from a construction site on 30th Street sometime during the night. The saw was placed behind a locked door that night but was gone the next morning.
• A local landscaping company reported the theft of several thousand dollars’ worth of power equipment that was stolen from a locked building owned by the business.
• A Honda Civic reported stolen on I Avenue sometime the previous night was recovered on Longview Avenue and returned to its owner. A witness said the car was parked there about 7:30 a.m. by a male who left the car and headed south on foot. The male has not been identified.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
• No one was injured, but two vehicles were damaged in a collision on Christianson Road at Highway 20, leading to a DUI arrest. An SUV rear-ended a sedan stopped at a light at the intersection. The 35-year-old woman driving the SUV was arrested for DUI and given a ticket for following too close. An officer found the at-fault driver asleep at the wheel. She failed a roadside sobriety test and was transported to the Police Department, where a breath test showed her blood alcohol level was over three times the legal amount to safely operate a motor vehicle. She was booked in the county jail for DUI.
Thursday, Sept. 24
• A 47-year-old Anacortes woman was booked in jail early in the morning on a domestic violence assault charge. An argument with her sister reportedly escalated and turned physical shortly before police were called. The sister who was struck said her intoxicated sister pushed her to the ground and hit her in the face multiple times with a cat toy.
Friday, Sept. 25
• A woman reported that her van was burglarized during the night. She told police that the steering column was torn apart in what appeared to be an attempt to hot wire the car and drive it away.
• A resident on H Avenue reported hearing what she thought sounded like gunshots in the area. Officers found nothing of note.
• An officer was parked in the middle school parking lot on M Avenue when he saw a sedan make an incomplete stop at the intersection of 22nd Street and M Avenue. The officer pulled the car over to speak with the driver. The 34-year-old Mount Vernon woman’s license was suspended, so she was taken into custody. Narcotics K-9 T-Bone alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics. During a search, officers found various drug paraphernalia items, including a syringe and spoons with brown drug residue. The driver was later released at the scene with a copy of her citations for driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.
