The Skagit County prosecuting attorney will decide whether a 33rd Street resident will be prosecuted for displaying a noose outside of a shed within view of a neighbor, who told police it appeared potentially threatening.
Anacortes police said the person who displayed the noose Aug. 27 said he did not mean anything by it, “but could understand why others were concerned,” a police report stated. A hangman’s noose is widely viewed as a racist symbol and a reminder of segregation-era lynchings.
Anacortes Police Department spokesman Karl Wolfswinkel said Tuesday the noose was within view of the home of the reporting party who at the time had guests who are African American.
The City Council passed a resolution in October establishing a policy of inclusiveness after a noose was found in a tree at Cap Sante Park.
The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 188 dispatches between Aug. 31 and Sept. 7.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
• An officer on patrol at midnight on South March Point Road stopped an SUV that passed him going 42 mph in a 25 mph zone. The 33-year-old Anacortes driver told the officer he was driving home, but a check revealed he had no license, so he was ticketed. A 34-year-old passenger from Everson had a Burlington Municipal Court warrant for hit and run and driving while license suspended. He was arrested, but released after the jail would not take him.
• A Seventh Street resident requested extra police patrols because someone opened her exterior shed door and gate during the previous night.
• A 43-year-old Anacortes man was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant after an officer recognized him riding his bike on M Avenue. The jail would not accept him, so he was released and advised to check with Corrections.
• An officer on Highway 20 near R Avenue stopped a van just before 8 p.m. The 45-year-old Sedro-Woolley driver had misdemeanor warrants and a suspended license. K-9 T-Bone was deployed outside of the van and alerted to narcotics. The driver would not consent to a search, so the van was impounded to await a warrant. The driver was placed in custody, but was released after the jail would not take him. Officers later searched the van and discovered drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine. The driver now faces felony drug charges in addition to his driving citation.
• An officer stopped a SUV just after 8 p.m. for running a stop sign at Anaco Beach Road and Bryce Drive. The 71-year-old driver failed roadside sobriety tests and was taken into custody for DUI. A breath sample result was about twice the limit to legally drive. The man was released to a sober friend.
• A 22-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested on suspicion of stealing chips, beer and whiskey from a grocery store. An employee reported the theft, and a search resulted in the man’s arrest. The suspect had a whiskey bottle in his back pocket, but insisted he found it in a parking lot. He also had a Department of Corrections warrant. He was booked in the county jail on his warrant and faces new charges of theft and burglary.
Sunday, Aug. 30
• An officer went to the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Morton Avenue because someone reported a car parked there may have been in a collision. The responding officer spoke with a man by the car who provided his first name, but not his last. Investigation revealed the man was wanted on eight warrants. He was booked in the county jail.
Monday, Aug. 31
• A 31-year-old Eastsound woman was arrested after 1 a.m. for driving while license suspended. She was stopped on Commercial Avenue driving without her headlights on. She was cited and released when a friend picked her up.
• An officer investigated a report of a vehicle prowl on the 2600 block of Q Avenue. The victims called police just before 4 a.m. after noticing a person walk through their side yard, activating a motion light. The residents initially suspected raccoons, but later determined that tools and vehicle paperwork were missing from two cars. There was also damage to the steering column and glove box on one vehicle. The items thought to be missing were recovered at the scene, but damage to the vehicle was estimated at $500.
• A Bane Place resident reported that medication was taken from her mailbox.
• A local 31-year-old man was arrested around midnight for driving without a working headlight. A check showed he had suspended license and registration. He was cited and released.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
• At 4:20 a.m., an officer pulled over a minivan speeding on Highway 20. The 35-year-old Mount Vernon man was cited for driving without a required ignition interlock on his vehicle.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
• A 34-year-old local man reportedly stole $129 worth of alcohol and over-the-counter medication from a local store just after 8 a.m. Officers contacted the man and found bottles of alcohol and cold medicine. In addition to a theft charge and a one-year trespass from the store, the man faces a possession of drug paraphernalia charge for a pen and syringe with drug residue found during his arrest.
• Officers responded to a report of mail theft on the 3400 block of Commercial Avenue. When officers contacted a 36-year-old man matching the suspect description, the man had mail in his hands that did not belong to him. He was arrested for theft and found to be in possession of suspected heroin. Drug paraphernalia and controlled substances were found in his backpack. He was booked in jail and faces felony drug charges plus third-degree theft.
— Anacortes Police Department
