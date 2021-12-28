The Anacortes Police Department responded to 179 calls between Friday, Dec. 17, and Friday, Dec. 24. These are some of them:
Friday, Dec. 17
• A tow truck driver called to report a man slumped over the wheel of his pickup truck parked at the viewpoint pullout off westbound Highway 20 Spur in Anacortes. The man’s foot was on the brake, and the keys were in the truck’s ignition, though the truck was not running. When he woke up, officers saw that he had difficulty keeping his balance and couldn’t stand still for more than a few seconds. They arrested him for physical control of a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• An Anacortes woman reported that more than $5,000 worth of diving gear was stolen from her garage. Video surveillance is being reviewed.
• An Anacortes man reported that his car was broken into while he hiked at Mount Erie and that a gun safe and revolver were stolen. The man mentioned hearing gunshots that sounded like his revolver. Officers collected DNA evidence and photographed the truck.
Saturday, Dec. 18
• A man called to report a deceased baby he found on the beach at Western Washington University’s Marine Facility. Officers arrived and observed something that did not appear to be human remains, which the Skagit County coroner confirmed. The reporting party told officers that he had heard a woman and a baby screaming shortly before he called 911, though he also acknowledged he consumed some alcohol and marijuana earlier in the day.
• Officers arrested a woman for fourth-degree assault domestic violence after she called to report an intruder in her home. Officers discovered that she was arguing with her baby’s father. The man said he had been punched several times, and officers observed that he had a split lip and a mark on his cheek. The man also reported that the woman had thrown his clothes into the backyard and urinated on them. The couple’s child was removed from the residence by relatives.
• A man reported that his pistol was stolen from his vehicle. The responding officer noticed that the prowler had likely entered through the back window.
Sunday, Dec. 19
• Dispatch advised that a man had taken a flashlight from Ace Hardware and left on foot. An employee told officers that the man had taken a flashlight, opened the packaging and then claimed it had been purchased the previous day. The employee told the man that she did not believe him, and he took off running. A description of the man was given to the officer.
Monday, Dec. 20
• A woman reported that a safe containing several items, including a family heirloom, was stolen from her garage.
• A construction worker reported that several items were taken from his worksite in Anacortes while he was away. Officers are reviewing video of the area.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
• An officer attempted to stop a vehicle with an expired registration. The vehicle continued moving as the officer followed. The vehicle, which was not traveling at excessive speeds, continued to a private driveway. When the vehicle then reversed back down the street away from the dead end, the officer pulled his duty handgun and verbally commanded the driver to stop. The driver did not stop and ended up on Highway 20. Dispatch advised officers that the vehicle also was involved in an eluding case in November. Officers are attempting to contact the suspect in the previous case, as well as the vehicle’s registered owner.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
• A woman was involved in a single-vehicle, non-injury accident at the intersection of Oakes Avenue and Alaska Avenue. The driver turned too early and slid into the ditch. No one was injured.
Thursday, Dec. 23
• A man reported that a barking dog near his home makes noise 10 to 12 hours each day. An officer contacted the owner and provided him with some tips to keep the dog from barking.
• An officer responded to a cold vehicle prowl complaint. It appeared that someone had tried to gain access to the reporting party’s truck, causing damage to the door handle. There are no suspects.
Friday, Dec. 24
• A man reported that a dangerous dog was loose in his neighborhood growling at people and had jumped on his car with him inside. The responding officer contacted the owner, who apologized and said the dog had run outside when her family arrived for the holidays. The officer reminded the owner of her responsibilities of owning a designated dangerous dog.
– Anacortes Police Department
