The Anacortes Police Department responded to 121 cases between Friday, Jan. 14, and Thursday, Jan. 20. These are some of them:
Friday, Jan. 14
• An officer was dispatched to a trespassing call at the laundry facilities of a local apartment complex. The manager said another man had seen two males inside the laundry room, which is left unlocked for residents. The man confronted them about being there, and they left. The officer found that a storage room door had been pried open and damaged. The manager said the contents of the storage room had been rummaged through, but nothing was obviously missing. The man who saw the subjects leaving the facility said one of them claimed to be associated with a specific unit and the woman in it, but the resident told an officer she did not know who they were.
• A construction company employee reported that a job site shack had been broken into. The door jamb was broken and employees on-site informed an officer that some tools and batteries were missing from inside the job shack. Some other tools in the shack had been wrapped up in employee raincoats next to the door as if the thief was planning to return for them later. The values of the stolen property totaled up to $990, while the damaged door jamb totaled $500.
• Dispatch received a call from a man who had taken five mushrooms and said he had a shotgun. Prior to officers arriving at his location, the man’s mother advised that there were no weapons present. Officers arrived and confirmed no weapons were present and stood by while the Anacortes Fire Department worked with the man. Eventually, he was left in his mother’s care.
Saturday, Jan. 15
• There was a two-car reportable collision at 12th Street and I Avenue. One car pulled out from the I Avenue stop sign and failed to yield to a vehicle driving on 12th. No injuries were reported, one vehicle was towed and an infraction was issued.
• There was a report of two male and two female juveniles throwing a football at the reporting party’s car. They were last seen walking up the hill from 22nd and M Avenue. The responding officer located four juveniles with a football, but they denied throwing anything at cars. The officer told them to stop if they were.
Monday, Jan. 17
• Officers were sent to an agency assist request from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office at a motel in Anacortes. The GPS tracking locator of a truck that had been reported stolen was pinging to the motel. Officers found the truck parked, running and occupied by one male with another exiting the vehicle and walking away. One of the officers noted that the license plate did not match the stolen truck plate. The driver saw the approaching patrol car and quickly backed the truck out, nearly striking the officer’s patrol car. The truck drove on the sidewalk as it headed away, and the officer believed the driver was involved in criminal activity and followed the truck.
The officer followed at normal speed until hearing from dispatch that the plate matched a different truck. As the officer followed the truck onto M Avenue, he activated his emergency lights to stop the vehicle for displaying false plates, erratic driving and suspicion that the vehicle had been stolen. When the officer activated his lights, the truck sped off and the officer elected not to pursue due to public safety concerns. Back at the motel, the man who had exited the truck identified the driver, who was eventually found by Washington State Patrol and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office in Burlington, where he attempted to flee and resist arrest. Officers discovered that the VIN number did not match the one provided in the stolen vehicle report, as the company that owns the truck had given the incorrect vehicle information. The truck was, in fact, the one reported stolen. The officer completed an affidavit for eluding a police vehicle, reckless driving, using a false license plate and third-degree driving with a suspended license. The man was booked into Skagit County Jail.
• Police were called to check on a large bag of possible drugs that had been dropped in a store parking lot. An employee said she saw a woman exit a car and get into the passenger seat of another vehicle, dropping the bag in the process. The employee picked up the bag, which was turned over to officers, who later tested it and presumptively identified it as methamphetamine. It was then submitted for destruction.
• Three different parties reported that various items had been taken from their boats docked in Cap Sante Marina. Officers are reviewing video footage.
• A resident reported finding two loaded needles on the street near his residence on 10th Street. An officer collected them and disposed of them in a sharps container.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
• A 54-year-old Anacortes man reported that his vehicle was stolen while parked downtown. He said the car was left unlocked and that the keys were most likely left inside.
• There was a two-car, non-injury, reportable accident in the 3300 block of Commercial Avenue. Both vehicles were towed.
• An officer was dispatched to a request for removal at a local coffee shop. The officer was told that there was a woman there yelling at the staff and a customer. The manager requested she be removed and trespassed. The woman was outside already, and the officer completed a trespass form. The manager later said he wanted her charged with a crime if she returns to the store.
Thursday, Jan. 20
• Dispatch advised that a semi truck and a 40-foot trailer were stuck blocking Fidalgo Bay Road. The responding officer arrived to find the trailer completely blocking the road with the end hanging over the embankment. The driver said he was trying to go to Oak Harbor and his GPS had told him to turn around, so he tried to do so and had gotten stuck. A tow truck removed the vehicle with no damage.
• Dispatch advised of an attempted theft on 11th Street. A 67-year-old Anacortes resident said a man tried to steal a can of gas from his porch. The resident confronted the man as he carried the five-gallon gas can. The would-be thief dropped the gas can and ran into an alley adjacent to the backyard, getting into a vehicle.
• A 38-year-old Anacortes woman reported concrete and rocks were all over her car on R Avenue. She showed an officer her vehicle and explained that she was inside the building when she heard a loud crashing sound. She exited the building and found what appeared to be concrete on her vehicle. The responding officer noted that there did appear to be a concrete-like substance on the car, but there was no visible damage. The woman said she just wanted the incident documented.
– Anacortes Police Department
