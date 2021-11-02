The Anacortes Police Department responded to 216 calls between Friday, Oct. 22, and Friday, Oct. 29.
These are some of them:
Friday, Oct. 22
• Officers were dispatched to a theft at a business in the 2900 block of Commercial Venue around 7:40 p.m. An employee reported a man stole the tip jar with as much as $20 in it. Officers checked the area but did not find a suspect. Not long after, a second business in the 800 block of Commercial Avenue reported who was determined to be the same man stole the tip jar containing $75. An employee chased the 26-year-old Anacortes man into the alley and was able to retrieve the tip jar. The man left behind a bicycle and backpack, which were turned over to officers. The investigation continues.
Saturday, Oct. 23
• A stolen vehicle reportedly failed to stop in Island County and was possibly on its way to Anacortes. Officers responded to the area of Sharpes Corner to watch for the vehicle, which was seen soon after. An officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver kept going. A second officer put out spike strips, which the vehicle ran over. The vehicle still did not stop, and officers continued to follow but at a regular speed. The vehicle was later found on the side of the road with several doors open and nobody inside. Officers checked the immediate area but did not find anyone. Officers contacted the registered owner, who granted permission for a search of the vehicle. Officers retained several pieces of evidence and released the vehicle to a tow company.
• A 28-year-old transient man faces a charge of theft and malicious mischief after allegedly damaging a vehicle and stealing items from a motorhome owned by a man he knew. The man was kicked out of the vehicle for reportedly using drugs and dented a rear portion of the home as he left. He then reportedly returned and entered the motorhome, taking about $65 worth of items.
Sunday, Oct. 24
• A 51-year-old Seattle man was cited for theft of a $35 bottle of whiskey from a grocery store around 1 p.m. Officers found the man and retrieved the bottle. Officers noted the man seemed surprised he was being charged with theft. He was also trespassed from the store. Later that evening, the man returned to the store. He now faces an additional charge of criminal trespass. Employees called after the man was reportedly throwing pumpkins against the building around 7:30 p.m. Officers contacted the man, who initially reported he was at “that other store.” But when informed he was seen on video, he apologized.
• A caller reported a possible fight in the road around 7:15 p.m. near Seventh Street and I Avenue. Officers contacted two Anacortes men, ages 46 and 40, who denied fighting and said they were just old friends loudly greeting each other.
Monday, Oct. 25
• A 60-year-old Anacortes man reported someone smashed his truck’s driver’s side window and stole a $500 pair of binoculars overnight in the 2300 block of 33rd Street. Several other valuable items were left in the vehicle. His neighbor, a 63-year-old Anacortes man, reported his truck also had its window smashed, though items of value and cash were left behind.
• A 62-year-old Anacortes man reported his $2,000 Kawasaki motorcycle, which was being offered for sale, was stolen from in front of his house on 34th Street. A steel cable had been cut to take the motorcycle.
• A 24-year-old transient man faces charges of burglary, theft and resisting arrest in the theft of a 12-pack of beer from a grocery store he had been trespassed from earlier this month. Officers were called around noon and confirmed the suspect’s identity via security footage. He also had warrants from Island County. Officers found the man on Commercial Avenue. While the officer talked with him, an unidentified citizen started recording the encounter. The man became agitated, though the officer said the citizen was allowed to film and tried to reassure the man. The man started walking away and refused to follow commands to stop. He started running and was taken into custody a few blocks away. The man resisted arrest, yelling profanities and kicking. After a brief struggle, an officer was able to establish rapport and the man calmed. He was later transported to Island County Jail on his warrants.
• Officers received a report of a deaf and blind dog standing in the road, refusing to move for the school bus around 3 p.m. Upon arrival, the dog’s owner was with the 17-year-old pooch. She said the wind blew the gate open, and the dog accidentally got out. She walked the dog home.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
• A caller reported an 86-year-old Anacortes woman near McDonald’s appeared confused and lost around 12:45 a.m. She told officers she got turned around when walking home. She accepted a ride.
• A city employee reported extensive graffiti was found in the bathrooms at Storvik Park. Estimated damage is $500.
• Residents reported a number of vehicle prowls overnight in the Fir Crest area. One resident reported a vehicle window was broken and several others noted their doors were open in the morning. Items reported stolen include a speaker, keys, a vehicle title, change and a flashlight. Several people noted other items of value were left behind. At least two area residents provided video security footage. The investigation continues.
• A sick domestic goose that had been hanging out in the area of R Avenue and Ninth Street for about a week was captured and taken to the vet for care. It will be adopted if unclaimed.
• A school employee called to report a suspicious incident with a student. The student’s parent, a 38-year-old Anacortes man, said the boy had been walking to the pool from school. A woman in a black convertible reportedly asked the boy to get into her car to take a selfie with her. The boy declined and continued on to the pool. The man said he was waiting there and checked the area for the woman. Officers checked the area for potential video footage but were unable to locate any. A school employee later called and provided a possible identity of the woman, who had been waiting to pick up her child and matched the description. Officers spoke with a 38-year-old Anacortes woman who said she saw the boy taking pictures of her convertible. She said she was trying to be nice and asked if he wanted her to take a picture of him with the car or something similar. She said she never requested the juvenile get in the car.
• A 49-year-old Anacortes woman called to report that she was waiting near a park for the school bus to drop off her kids when a man walked into his yard, pulled his sweatpants down and exposed his genitals. The woman said she was shocked and asked that officers speak with the man. Officers contacted the 76-year-old man, who said he had not intentionally exposed himself and didn’t know anyone could see onto his property. An officer noted there was a gate and shrubs partly blocking the view of the roadway. The man said he often urinates outside when he lets his dog out and usually checks the area before doing so. Officers encouraged the man to use his bathroom indoors, and he agreed.
• A 51-year-old Seattle man was arrested on a charge of burglary after returning to a store he had previously been trespassed from and allegedly stealing $45 worth of merchandise around 4 p.m. Officers contacted him after a second business reported he was causing issues. Officers found stolen property on the man, which was confirmed by security video. He denied being in the store. He was booked into jail.
Thursday, Oct. 28
• An Anacortes woman reported her husband was trying to empty their bank and 401(k) accounts to protect their money after being threatened. She provided officers with a phone number, which initially was answered by a man with an accent claiming to be David from Social Security. A second call went to a generic voicemail. The officer noted it was a scam, and the woman agreed. She planned to work with the bank to protect their accounts.
• A 32-year-old Anacortes woman reported a burglary that happened earlier in the week. She returned home around 3 p.m. Monday and noticed the back door cracked open. She thought she may have forgotten to shut it when she left. She checked the house and didn’t see anything amiss. Then Thursday, she went to turn on her TV and noticed she didn’t have any internet access as the modem was missing. She believed it has been missing since Monday, since her internet hasn’t been working since then. Estimated loss is $100.
Friday, Oct. 29
• A 48-year-old Anacortes man was trespassed from a rehab facility after reportedly refusing to leave the property around 2:30 a.m. An employee called police after seeing a man walking around the property outside with a flashlight, carrying two sticks and with his dog. She went out with a stun gun for her protection and told the man to leave. He reportedly said he did not need to leave, saying he knows the director of the facility. However, the name he provided was not the director nor an employee. He reportedly threatened to have his dog bite the employee if she used the stun gun. She called 911. Officers later found the man nearby. He said he was using his dog as protection but said little else about the incident. The sticks he was carrying appeared to be toys for the dog. He was trespassed from the property. He asked what to do if he knows somebody in the facility. Officers relayed that he could call but may not physically return for one year.
– Anacortes Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.