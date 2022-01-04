Friday, Dec. 24
• A 67-year-old Anacortes man reported seeing a man wearing a bulletproof vest walking in circles near the Anacortes Fire Department Station 2. Officers contacted the man, who is a firefighter and was wearing a weighted vest; he said he was working out.
Saturday, Dec. 25
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle accident on the Highway 20 Spur near Sharpes Corner. The caller advised that there appeared to be a minivan in the ditch. An officer found the vehicle and contacted the driver, who also owned the car. The 48-year-old Anacortes man said he was not injured, and the vehicle was not damaged. He said a friend would pick him up and help him retrieve the vehicle the next day. The officer advised that the car would be impounded if he didn’t remove it. The man declined a tow contact and a courtesy transport. Dispatch advised that his driving status was third-degree Driving With a Suspended License. The officer advised the man that he would be receiving a citation by mail.
• An employee at an Anacortes convenience store requested that a 31-year-old man be trespassed after he allegedly attempted to steal a cup of coffee. The responding officer contacted the man, who said there had been a misunderstanding and said he believed the cup had been lost by him about a month prior. The store employee said he wanted the man trespassed but not charged. The man said he understood it but declined to sign it.
Sunday, Dec. 26
• An officer responded to a report of a man screaming and being rude to customers at a local store. The store manager wanted the man trespassed, stating that the issues with him were recurring. The officer spoke with the 71-year-old Anacortes man who signed the officer’s trespass notice and was escorted inside to collect his belongings.
Monday, Dec. 27
• An officer responded to a report of a personal watercraft tied on the beach near the Guemes Ferry Terminal. The officer located it and ran the registration. He called the owner, who said he was hoping it would warm up a little before he had to move it, but would take care of it within 72 hours.
• A 26-year-old Anacortes woman was cited after allegedly entering her mother’s home despite a no-contact order. The woman called police saying her mother was limiting her phone time. Officers had been at the residence earlier in the day when the woman’s mother requested help getting her phone back from her daughter. The daughter reportedly knocked on the door and pushed her way into the residence to get the phone back.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
• A 79-year-old Anacortes woman called to report that she was hearing someone possibly in her basement. Officers checked the house and found no signs of entry.
• An 86-year-old Anacortes man called to report a possible trespass in his RV in front of his house by a 37-year-old man who had been trespassed previously. He gave officers permission to enter the RV and wanted to press charges. Officers found the man in the RV and ordered him out. They arrested him and cited him for trespassing. The man said that a woman let him in the previous night, and the RV owner said this woman was allowed in the RV and was setting up heaters so its pipes would not freeze.
• A 22-year-old Mount Vernon man reported that a man with a kitchen knife was yelling and waving it around in the 2800 block of Commercial Avenue. The 39-year-old Anacortes man reportedly made no threats, though a second reporting party said he had stabbed a door. An officer checked the door and confirmed that no damage was done.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
• Officers were called to a second-hand report of one neighbor threatening to beat up another over a noise complaint. Officers talked to the involved 79-year-old Anacortes man, who said he was scraping snow off his vehicle when he saw his neighbor laughing loudly and barking like a dog. The neighbor’s antics were apparently an ongoing issue with all the nearby neighbors. The man said the noise upset him, and he told the 66-year-old Anacortes man to shut up. The man reportedly responded by saying he’d beat the other man up and other unsavory statements. The man then left. The 79-year-old reported he did not feel threatened and was not going to make an issue of it. Officers talked to the 66-year-old, who said he was rudely told to shut up while he was getting ready to leave. He said he did not make any threats. He told officers his neighbors think they are superior to him. He apologized for the remarks he did make.
• An Anacortes man reported his van was stolen from a storage lot in town. Officers learned that due to ice and snow, the heated storage security gates would not function and were left open for several days. Surveillance video showed a truck enter the storage area just before 2 a.m., and leave shortly after followed by the van. The van was found shortly after the reported theft. It was missing two batteries, and damage indicated someone tried to steal the catalytic converter, as well. Estimated loss and damage is $800. The investigation continues.
• A Parks Department employee called to report a half-dozen juveniles riding motorcycles on the field in the area of Smiley’s Bottom. Officers did not locate them.
Thursday, Dec. 30
• Dispatch was advised of a vehicle stuck in the snow in the 900 block of Commercial Avenue. Upon officer arrival, several people were clearing away snow from the vehicle undercarriage. The officer assisted with traffic control until the vehicle was freed.
• Officers were called to the report of a man waving a pickaxe around at 3:30 p.m. on 7th Street. The caller described the man and said he was not certain whether he had been threatening him. The pickaxe had since been placed on top of a kiosk. Officers contacted a 65-year-old Anacortes man who had apparently been holding the pickaxe. He appeared intoxicated and possibly having a mental health issue, and it was determined the caller had not been threatened. The man had been holding the pickaxe up and acting strange. The 65-year-old allowed officers to take the pickaxe for safekeeping. Sunglasses also on top of the kiosk were returned to the man. An empty whiskey bottle, which the man said belonged to him, was disposed of. The man was checked out by medics but refused any mental health counseling. He was given a courtesy ride to his residence.
• A 32-year-old Mount Vernon man was cited for driving with a suspended license after he failed to signal several turns and failed to completely stop at a stop sign. It was determined he had a suspended license. He was cited and released with warnings for the traffic violations and not having insurance.
— Anacortes Police Department
