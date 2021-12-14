The following is a sampling of the calls Anacortes police responded to from Friday, Dec. 3 until Thursday, Dec. 9.:
Friday, Dec. 3
• A 65-year-old Anacortes woman reported someone fraudulently registered for Medicare and Social Security using her information in two separate states. Someone also opened a line of credit at a bank in a third state. She contacted government and credit agencies and was working with the bank.
• A 27-year-old Anacortes man reported someone took his family’s laundry from a business on Commercial Avenue. He placed the clothing in the dryer and left from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Estimated loss is $500. Officers identified a possible suspect from video footage.
• A 53-year-old Anacortes woman reported someone rummaged through her vehicle overnight on 30th Street. Surveillance video shows a dark-colored sedan pull up behind the vehicle. A man then enters her vehicle, rummages through the center console and leaves. Nothing was reported missing.
• A 29-year-old Anacortes woman called police regarding two found dogs around 7:15 p.m. on 37th Street. A few minutes later, dispatch advised a man showed up and dragged the dogs away. The woman said her husband was trying to stop the man. The couple was outside when officers arrived. They noted a man in his 50s had left with the dogs, which he claimed belonged to him. The woman asked the man to wait for officers to arrive so they could confirm he was the owner, but he said he didn’t have time and grabbed the dogs by their collars. The husband also grabbed the collars, and a pulling match ensued. The husband said the man kicked him in the chest, but he was uninjured. The man eventually left with the dogs. The husband did not want to pursue charges. Officers were unable to determine the dogs’ owner but encouraged the couple to notify law enforcement and just follow the person couple in a similar situation.
Saturday, Dec. 4
• A 55-year-old Anacortes woman reported her vehicle was prowled while parked around 9 a.m. at Mount Erie. She returned to find her driver’s window smashed. Her purse, left under the seat, was gone. Estimated damage is $200 plus $60 in items stolen.
• A 33-year-old Anacortes man reported his vehicle had the tires slashed and windows smashed around 3:30 a.m. Estimated damage is $2,700.
• A 69-year-old Anacortes woman received an email claiming to be from a computer antivirus company stating she owed $375. She called the provided number and went through the cancel contract procedure to get rid of it. During this, she noticed $3,375 was put into her account. To remedy this, she was told to get Target gift cards and provide the numbers to the company. This resulted in an overdraft fee. Total loss is $2,654.
Sunday, Dec. 5
• A 55-year-old Anacortes woman reported her vehicle was prowled overnight. Her daughter’s backpack with school computer was missing. A backpack that did not belong to them was left inside the vehicle, containing some prescription drugs marked for disposal. The $225 school computer was later recovered as part of a separate vehicle prowl case and returned. Total loss is more than $140.
• A 63-year-old Anacortes woman reported a $5 bag of chocolates was stolen out of her unlocked truck of K Avenue.
• An 89-year-old Anacortes man reported $2 in quarters and a $100 yellow sleeping bag were stolen from his unlocked vehicle on O Avenue.
• A 26-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested on a charge of violating a no-contact order after a caller reported the woman was spitting at vehicles as they drove by around 8:15 p.m. near 16th Street and M Avenue. Officers contacted the woman and confirmed she was too close to the protected person’s address, violating the order. She was booked into jail.
Monday, Dec. 6
• A 59-year-old Anacortes man reported a $25 flashlight and a pack of cigarettes were stolen out of his unlocked vehicle on 28th Street.
• About $50 worth of tools were reported stolen after a work vehicle was broken into on Commercial Avenue overnight. The rear window was broken, and estimated damage is $120. Video shows a person sitting on the rear of the truck for a while around 1 a.m. before breaking the window. After viewing video footage, officers contacted a 29-year-old man who reportedly said he was in the truck but denied taking anything. He allowed officers to search his backpack, which held a laptop stolen from a previously reported vehicle prowl. The man said he was given the laptop by his girlfriend. The man was trespassed from the business. Charges are pending.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
• A 60-year-old Clear Lake woman was arrested on a warrant for vehicular assault after an officer completed a traffic stop on a vehicle without a functioning license plate light just after midnight. The woman requested to be able to drive her vehicle a short distance away. The request was denied, and she opted to give her keys to the passengers to arrange for the vehicle to be moved. She was booked into jail.
• A witness reported seeing a hit and run around 7 a.m. at the Fidalgo Pool parking lot. A dark Toyota SUV was reportedly seen striking a vehicle as it backed out of the parking lot. Estimated damage to the victim vehicle is $1,000.
• A 37-year-old Anacortes man reported more than $1,000 worth of tools stolen from his truck on Bryce Drive. He said he must have forgotten to lock one of the doors.
• A 33-year-old Anacortes woman reported $1 in loose change was stolen from her unlocked vehicle on 10th Street.
• A man was reportedly standing in the roadway swinging his arms around 2:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of Highway 20. Officers contacted an intoxicated 38-year-old La Conner man who was unsuccessfully trying to hitchhike. He was given a courtesy transport.
• A 42-year-old Anacortes man reported about $300 in spring link clips stolen from a Commercial Avenue business around 8:15 a.m. The chains are used to rope off parking spots. Though no chains were stolen, 10 clips were removed and taken.
• A thrift store worker reported a 67-year-old Anacortes man posted on social media that they are evil and the Lord was going to punish them and that they were communist because they are requiring masks. The officer noted no threats were made, and the man was expressing his opinion. The store opted to block the man on social media.
• A caller reported a woman sitting in her car throwing up and honking her horn around 7 p.m. The officer arrived in the area and the vehicle was gone. A man flagged down the officer and told him the woman was not sick or throwing up. Her horn was stuck so he disconnected it for her and she left.
• A 42-year-old Anacortes woman reported someone stole a package off her neighbor’s porch around 9:52 p.m. on 27th Street. She noticed the box in front of her neighbor’s apartment, then 5-10 minutes later she noticed someone walking by the carport carrying the box. She confronted the person about stealing it, and he quickly walked away. She confirmed her neighbor’s package was gone. The victim, a 67-year-old Anacortes woman, called the next morning to report the stolen package had re-appeared on her front porch.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
• A 35-year-old Spokane Valley man was arrested on a charge of DUI after his vehicle reportedly struck a power pole just after midnight in the area of 12th Street and A Avenue. The man was running in the street when officers arrived and several bystanders identified him as the driver. His dog was also running around in the area. The man’s behavior was reportedly erratic, and officers noted several indicators that he was under the influence. He declined to perform field sobriety tests or complete a preliminary breath test. The man did tell officers he had been at a tavern earlier but waited several hours before driving. He was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI. Officers noted he became extremely agitated. When placed in a vehicle he began violently hitting his head against the window and partition. He was eventually able to be transported to the station, where officers were granted a warrant for a blood draw. His dog was also picked up. He was booked into jail.
• A 29-year-old transient man was trespassed from a business on Commercial Avenue after a manager called about a man doing drugs in the bathroom around 5:30 a.m. She attempted to ask the man to leave, but he ran back into the bathroom. She noted it was an ongoing issue.
• Officers were requested to trespass a 71-year-old Anacortes man from a local marina after he was reportedly being verbally aggressive toward employees. Marina employee said the man’s aggressive behavior has been an ongoing issue for the past six months. He has previously been asked to leave the property and each subsequent time becomes increasingly agitated. Officers later found the man and served him with the trespass notice.
• A 29-year-old transient man was trespassed from Port of Anacortes property after ongoing issues. Officers found the man sleeping in a restroom stall around 10:25 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9
• A 56-year-old Anacortes man reported his vehicle was stolen sometime since Nov. 30 while parked in Skyline. The keys were left in the marina office and were still there when he checked.
• Police are attempting to identify a woman who stole a small item from a thrift store on Third Street earlier in the week. Officers reviewed video surveillance showing the woman placing an item in her pocket on Dec. 3. The shop requested that the woman be trespassed if identified.
• An 81-year-old Anacortes woman reported receiving a text message from Amazon saying her $800 iPhone would be delivered. She contacted the number provided to advise she had not purchased the phone. A man claimed to be from Amazon security and convinced the woman to buy $3,000 in Target gift cards. The woman had since contacted her bank and Target about the scam. An officer tried to contact the man with negative results.
• A caller reported seeing a group of six juveniles running through an alley with a Bill Mitchell mural that appeared to have been stolen around 7 p.m. Officers viewed surveillance video at a nearby motel and were later able to identify three 17-year-old boys. Officers contacted one teen at his home, who said his group took the mural from a storage area. He said they hadn’t broken in, and the mural was just sitting there. He told officers where he believed the mural was. Officers contacted a second teen and recovered the mural. The investigation continues.
