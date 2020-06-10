The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 156 dispatches from June 1-8. These are some of them.
Monday, June 1
• A 65-year-old Tukwila man was given a ticket for failure to yield after striking the passenger side of a vehicle exiting the Sharpes Corner roundabout. Both vehicles sustained reportable damage. No one was injured.
• Just before 3 a.m., an officer pulled a minivan over near the Sharpes Corner roundabout after the vehicle made an illegal turn. The 24-year-old drive from Mount Vernon had a suspended driver’s license and five warrants for driving while license suspended. He was taken into custody and later released with a copy of his citation.
Tuesday, June 2
• Grass at Alton Daniels Field sustained $500 in damage from a vehicle driving on it. The responding officer was unable to find the suspect vehicle at the time of the call just after 11 p.m.
Wednesday, June 3
• Per a local real agent broker, real estate signs advertising land for sale on West Third Street have been torn apart and tagged with derogatory messages, and their posts snapped off at the ground. There are no suspects at this time.
• A local woman called police to report a scam attempt related to an item she was trying to sell online. The supposed buyer agreed to send a check to cover payment for a piece of furniture as well as a fee for someone to move the furniture. The seller did not agree to these terms and later checked the legitimacy of the check that was sent for an amount well above the agreed upon purchase price of the item. The check was not from a legitimate financial institution, so the woman gave the check to police.
Friday, June 5
• Sometime during the night, several city-owned assets were tagged with graffiti. These crimes are still under investigation. Anyone with information can call the non-emergency dispatch line, 360-428-3211, reference APD case #20-A03468.
– Anacortes Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.