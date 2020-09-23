The Anacortes Police Department was notified by residents of receiving fraudulent calls from a number that appeared to be from the City of Anacortes. An automated message prompted the call recipient to push “1” to update their Social Security number.
The city will not ask for a Social Security number via automated message, nor should a business, according to the police.
“If you receive a call like this, please take the time to research the source of the request before providing further information,” the department advised.
The Anacortes Police Department reported responding to 149 dispatches from Sept. 13-20. Here are some of them:
Saturday, Sept. 12
• A 32-year-old Anacortes man was ticketed for lacking insurance after he backed his pickup into an unoccupied car parked on 14th Street. No one was injured.
• A man who recently moved to Anacortes reported receiving a phone call from a bank representative asking if he wanted to open a new account. The man hung up the phone without continuing the conversation, but was surprised when he received a letter from the bank congratulating him on his new account. The man said he contacted the bank to inform them of the error and will monitor his financial and credit accounts.
Sunday, Sept. 13
• A 34-year-old Auburn man faces possible drug charges after officers found him in the early morning slumped over the steering wheel of his sedan with illicit narcotics on his lap. The man was cooperative and allowed a search of his car, which yielded drug paraphernalia and a small amount illegal drugs. The man was released and advised that charging documents would come in the mail.
• A 12th Street resident reported that someone threw eggs at a political sign in the yard. The eggs also hit the resident’s car, but caused no damage.
• Officers went to a 41st Place residence to arrest a 61-year-old man who was there in violation of a protection order. The man first claimed that he was not served the order, but later admitted that he knew it was in place. He was booked in the county jail.
Monday, Sept. 14
• A 24-year-old Burlington man was cited for driving with wheels off the roadway. The SUV the man was driving went off the road and high-centered on trees and shrubs. He reportedly told police he fell asleep. The vehicle was damaged, but the driver was not injured.
• Eleven crab pots were reported stolen from a pickup parked on Stevenson Road between 6 p.m. on Sept. 13 and 9 a.m. the next day. Information can be reported via the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-428-3211 with case number 20-A06094.
• A 20-year-old Anacortes man was arrested for assault in an apartment on 28th Street. The man allegedly pushed his girlfriend to the ground during an argument. Officers learned of an out-of-state protection order between the two and booked the man in jail on an investigative hold based on the protection order.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
• An officer investigating a vehicle collision ticketed a 30-year-old Eastsound woman for using her cellphone while driving. The woman told police she was looking at her phone for directions when she hit a vehicle stopped in front of her at the stoplight at 22nd Street and Commercial Avenue.
Thursday, Sept. 17
• A 37-year-old Anacortes man stopped at the intersection of Longview and Commercial avenues, approached an officer and asked why he was being followed, then got back into his vehicle and drove away. Officers contacted the man a short time later while he stood next to his vehicle and took him into custody for driving with a suspended license. He was also ticketed for driving without insurance. He was later released.
Friday, Sept. 18
• The animal control officer was sent to a complaint of an aggressive dog on 29th Street. A woman who lives there said a small, aggressive dog entered her home through the doggy door and was now in the house. The officer reviewed similar recent animal complaints and was able to locate the dog’s owner and return it to him. The dog owner said he was outside with the dog and did not realize that he ran off.
— Anacortes Police Department
